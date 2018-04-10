Nemaska Lithium, Inc. to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 12

DATE: Thursday April 12, 2018

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0418prepr

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Nemaska Lithium recently announced a 9.9% investment by SoftBank Group Corp. for a private placement of common share subscription receipts at a price of CAD 1.12 per Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD 99,075,000 .

This investment is part of the project financing announced on March 28, 2018. Nemaska Lithium intends to raise USD 775M to USD 825M to fund the construction, commissioning, working capital and reserve funds for its Whabouchi lithium mine and Shawinigan electrochemical plant and also for general corporate working capital. The project financing plan is as follows:

the Corporation has signed a non-binding term sheet for a USD 150 million streaming facility;

streaming facility;

it is currently in advanced discussions for debt financing aggregating USD 300-350 million; and

-350 million; and

it intends to raise the remainder through private and/or public equity or debt offerings

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, Nemaska Lithium intends to facilitate access to green energy, for the benefit of humanity.

The Corporation will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

Nemaska Lithium is a member of the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index, S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index, and the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. For more information, visit nemaskalithium.com or twitter.com/Nemaska_Lithium.

