Nemours Children's Health Names Laura Kowal Delaware Valley President

WILMINGTON, Del., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health announced today the appointment of Laura Kowal, MPT, JD as President of Nemours Children's Health, Delaware Valley. Kowal has more than a decade of leadership experience at Nemours Children's Health, serving as interim Delaware Valley President since July 2025 and as the organization's Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary since 2020.

Laura Kowal, MPT, JD President, Nemours Children's Health, Delaware Valley

"Laura offers a distinctive combination of clinical experience, business acumen, and legal expertise that will have a tangible impact on pediatric health care in the Delaware Valley and beyond," said Mark Mumford, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for Nemours. "Drawing on her significant leadership experience with Nemours and deep understanding of the region, Laura will drive growth and best-in-class care for generations of children."

Prior to joining Nemours in 2014, Kowal practiced health law in the Business and Finance practice at Ballard Spahr LLP. She earned her bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and received a Master of Physical Therapy degree from Drexel University. Before becoming an attorney, Kowal worked as a physical therapist and certified wound care specialist for 12 years in hospital and post-acute settings. She received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maryland School of Law with a certification in health law. She is a member of the American Health Law Association (AHLA) and assisted in the development of the AHLA Health Law Curriculum Manual.

"Nemours Children's carries 90 years of distinguished history in Delaware, built on a foundation of excellence and strengthened by our commitment to the health of children beyond our walls," said Kowal. "I am honored to build on our legacy and continue advancing our nationally recognized care, elevating our academic preeminence, and driving optimal outcomes for children and their futures."

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also addressing children's needs well beyond medicine. In producing the highly acclaimed, award-winning pediatric medicine podcast Well Beyond Medicine, Nemours underscores that commitment by featuring the people, programs and partnerships addressing Whole Child Health. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

SOURCE Nemours Children's Health