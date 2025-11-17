Nemours Children's Health Welcomes Terry Haley as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health, one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, announced the appointment of Terry Haley, MBA, as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer (CMCO).

As CMCO, Haley will lead enterprise-wide strategy for marketing, communications, and brand, advancing Nemours Children's Health as a national voice for Whole Child Health. He will oversee efforts to strengthen awareness of Nemours Children's mission, unify storytelling across audiences, and enhance engagement among families, partners, donors, and associates.

"Terry brings a powerful combination of commercial leadership, brand transformation, and digital innovation that will help us amplify our voice and accelerate our vision to create the healthiest generations of children," said R. Lawrence Moss, MD, FACS, FAAP, President and CEO of Nemours Children's Health. "He is deeply aligned with our mission and values and brings a fresh perspective that will help strengthen our reputation and impact."

Haley is a seasoned executive with a strong record of driving growth and engagement across diverse industries. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Public Relations and an MBA from Marquette University, where he was also a decorated collegiate track athlete and still holds the university record in the 800 meters. He has completed executive education programs at Northwestern University, focusing on AI Applications for Growth Transformation and Digital Marketing Strategies.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two freestanding children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also addressing children's needs well beyond medicine. In producing the highly acclaimed, award-winning pediatric medicine podcast Well Beyond Medicine, Nemours underscores that commitment by featuring the people, programs and partnerships addressing Whole Child Health. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website with health information written for parents, kids and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

