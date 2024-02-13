Neobank Dave Joins the American Fintech Council to Create Financial Inclusivity in Digital Banking

News provided by

Dave Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Inc. (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, today announced it has become the newest member of the American Fintech Council (AFC), the premier industry association representing responsible fintech companies and innovative banks. Dave joins a diverse group of AFC members to progress fintech innovation, focusing on creating inclusive digital banking services and products for consumers not well-served by incumbent banks.

"Our members are setting the standard for the responsible use of innovation to increase competition in financial services that improves access for families long forgotten by traditional financial institutions," said Phil Goldfeder, CEO of the American Fintech Council. "Dave is leading by example and democratizing financial services by creating fair, transparent and equitable services. Their team will add an important voice to our growing chorus of members focused on inclusion and responsible innovation for the future of finance."

"Dave is proud to join an association that prioritizes financial inclusion and responsible banking as more Americans turn to digital banks for seamless experiences, financial education, and innovative products," said Jason Wilk, CEO and founder of Dave. "Fintech was born out of the realization that traditional banking was not keeping pace with the needs of the American consumer. By uniting our efforts with the AFC's growing network of innovators, we envision a positive future for accessible financial solutions in fintech."

As a member of the AFC, Dave plans to be an essential voice in support of regulators' development of transparent and consistent frameworks for the fintech industry, as digital banking gains momentum. Dave looks forward to advancing the dialogue on access to banking and short-term credit, inclusive finance, and regulatory compliance. Since 2016, Dave has been a leader in providing short-term liquidity to consumers to cover expenses between paychecks. Dave enables a comprehensive and accessible banking experience regardless of a person's income, on its mission to level the financial playing field.

AFC collaborates with policymakers and regulators to develop unified and consistent approaches to regulation. They encourage the development of a modern regulatory framework that creates access to financial services without compromising on compliance or consumer protection. AFC consistently advocates on issues that are crucial to developing a more inclusive financial services industry, including improved data sharing and the development of an open banking ecosystem, as well as the expansion of innovation efforts that allow consumers to live their best financial lives.

About Dave
Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on X.

About the American Fintech Council
AFC is the premier trade association representing the responsible Fintech companies and innovative banks. Our mission is to promote a transparent, inclusive, and customer-centric financial system by supporting responsible innovation in financial services and encouraging sound public policy. You can learn more at www.fintechcouncil.org.

Dave Media Contact
Kira Sarkisian
[email protected] 

American Fintech Council Media Contact
Phil Goldfeder
[email protected] 

SOURCE Dave Inc.

Also from this source

Dave's Repurchase of FTX Convertible Note for $71 Million Finalized

Dave's Repurchase of FTX Convertible Note for $71 Million Finalized

Dave Inc. ("Dave" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, today announced the closing of its transaction with FTX...
Dave Announces Repurchase of $100 million Convertible Note from FTX for $71 million

Dave Announces Repurchase of $100 million Convertible Note from FTX for $71 million

Dave Inc. ("Dave" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, today announced it has reached an agreement with FTX...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.