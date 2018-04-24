Neocate Formula Lawsuit News: Broken Bones from Hypophosphatemia May be Mistaken for Child Abuse, Warns Bernstein Liebhard LLP

However, the 10-year-old boy, who has cerebral palsy, had been prescribed a diet consisting only of Neocate Formula when he suffered the fractures. Once Child Protective Services began investigating the case, his father became aware of the possible link between Neocate Formula and unexplained broken bones after viewing legal advertising. Subsequent testing revealed that the child suffered from hypophosphatemia (low phosphate levels that can lead to unexplained bone fractures and rickets), indicating that his fractures were likely the result of his medical condition.

"This is not the first time a parent has been accused of child abuse because of broken bones that were actually the result of hypophosphatemia. Fortunately, in this case, the probable cause of the child's bone fractures was identified and the child abuse investigation was eventually closed," says Sandy A. Liebhard, a partner at Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing victims of defective drugs, medical devices, and consumer products. The Firm is offering free Neocate Formula lawsuit reviews to families with children who suffered unexplained broken bones or who were diagnosed with hypophosphatemia, rickets, or other bone disorders that may be related to the use of this elemental formula.

Neocate and Bone Disorders

Neocate Formula is a line of elemental formulas, also known as amino acid formulas, prescribed to infants and children who are unable to tolerate cows-milk or soy formulas.

The possible association between Neocate Formula and hypophosphatemia, rickets, and unexplained fractures was reported in a study published in the April 2017 issue of the journal Bone. The paper detailed cases involving 51 infants and children who had been diagnosed with unexplained hypophosphatemia. Skeletal radiographs demonstrated fractures, undermineralization, or rickets in 94% of the cases. The study authors noted that many of the subjects' diets consisted solely of Neocate Formula products for variable periods of time prior to their presentation. Once they were given supplemental phosphate or switched to a different formula product, the children improved.

The authors of the study recommended careful monitoring of mineral metabolism in children fed elemental formula products.

Nutricia, the manufacturer of Neocate Formula, maintains that the cases highlighted in the BONE study represent only a small segment of patients with unique conditions. However, in a statement to the Clarion Ledger, a spokesperson acknowledged that the company had assembled an expert panel and issued guidance to health care professionals about monitoring these patients. Nutricia is also introducing a new formulation of Neocate that contains more highly-soluble phosphate.

You and your family may be entitled to compensation for medical bills and other damages if your child was prescribed Neocate Formula and was subsequently diagnosed with rickets, dangerously low phosphate levels or unexplained broken bones. To learn more, visit Bernstein Liebhard LLP's website or call the Firm directly at 800-511-5092.

