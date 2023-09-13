Neodymium Market to increase by USD 1.47 billion between 2022 to 2027, lkane Resources Ltd, American Elements, and Arafura Rare Earths Ltd. among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neodymium market size is expected to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing focus on renewable energy sources is notably driving the neodymium market. However, factors such as Stringent regulations on neodymium magnets may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Metal and Compound), Application (Automotive, Electrical and electronics, Wind energy, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the neodymium market including Alkane Resources Ltd, American Elements, Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Australian Strategic Materials Ltd., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Canada Rare Earth Corp, Dura Magnets Pvt. Ltd., Energy Transition Minerals Ltd., HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., IREL (India) Ltd., Lenntech BV, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., MP MATERIALS CORP., Neo Performance Materials Inc., Ningdo Newland Magnet Industry Co. Ltd., Noah Chemicals, Sagami Chemical Metal Co. Ltd., The Metall Rare Earth Ltd., and Vietnam Rare Earth Joint Stock Co. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neodymium Market 2023-2027

Neodymium Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Baotou-rareearth- The company offers neodymium products such as Oxide, Metal, and Carbonate.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Neodymium Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The metal segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the demand for powerful permanent neodymium magnets with high magnetic field strength. Such magnets play a crucial role in various industries. The end-user industries include electric and hybrid vehicle production and sustainable energy solutions like wind turbines. For instance, China has shown a significant rise in EV demand, with 2.99 million EVs sold in 2020, accounting for half of the global sales. Other growing industries like aerospace, defense, medical devices, and manufacturing will also boost the demand for neodymium magnets. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the metal segment of the neodymium market during the forecast period.

is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the demand for powerful permanent neodymium magnets with high magnetic field strength. Such magnets play a crucial role in various industries. The end-user industries include electric and hybrid vehicle production and sustainable energy solutions like wind turbines. For instance, China has shown a significant rise in EV demand, with 2.99 million EVs sold in 2020, accounting for half of the global sales. Other growing industries like aerospace, defense, medical devices, and manufacturing will also boost the demand for neodymium magnets. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the metal segment of the neodymium market during the forecast period. Other segments include Applications (automotive, electrical and electronics, wind energy, and others).

Geography

APAC will contribute 88% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Neodymium Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist neodymium market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the neodymium market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of neodymium market companies

Related Reports:

The neon gas market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 105.46 million. This neon gas market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (semiconductor, imaging and lighting, lasers, and others), distribution channel (cylinders, bulk and micro bulk, and on-site), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Increasing demand for ICs is the key driver for the growth of the market.

The NdFeB magnets market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,578.49 million. This neodymium magnets market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sintered and bonded), end-user (automotive, electronics, power generators, medical industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the neodymium (NdFeB) magnets market growth is the increasing focus on renewable energy sources.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio