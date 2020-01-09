Neogen, Gencove partner to advance animal genomics

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has entered into a partnership with genetic testing company Gencove to develop Neogen's next generation of animal genomic tests.

Gencove's flagship product is its low-pass whole genome sequencing platform, which is a technology that has the potential to more accurately assess the genetic potential of an animal earlier in its life. Sequencing technology has the potential to provide more data, and more powerful discovery capabilities, than existing technology.

"The adoption of low-pass skim sequencing will be a great addition alongside our existing GeneSeek Genomic Profiler genotyping arrays, and ideally positions us and our customers for the future by leveraging this innovation," said Dr. Stewart Bauck, Neogen's vice president of agrigenomics. "Through this partnership, Neogen can begin to more fully explore bioinformatics that profile the full genome."

As the global leader in animal genomics, Neogen will combine its world-wide presence, high throughput and focus on quality with this expanded product offering through the partnership with Gencove.

Gencove offers both low pass sequencing and analytics software as a service, with sequencing as its flagship product. Trusted by researchers at leading genomics companies like BGI and leading academic institutions like the Broad Institute and the Weizmann Institute, Gencove provides these applications within the genomic fields of human, companion animal and agriculture.

"Our organization is dedicated to making genomic data more accessible and interpretable," said Joe Pickrell, Gencove's CEO and co-founder. "Partnering with Neogen, the largest genomic solutions service provider in agriculture worldwide, will give both our organizations the opportunity to advance the agricultural genomics industry by leading in the implementation of new technologies."

To learn more about Neogen Genomics visit https://genomics.neogen.com/en.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

About Gencove

Gencove is a spin-out of the New York Genome Center dedicated to making genomic data more accessible and interpretable through the development of molecular and computational tools. Gencove's flagship product is its low-pass genome sequencing platform; the company operates a laboratory in New York and offers both low-pass sequencing and analytics software as a service, with customers that include top academic institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. More information is available at www.gencove.com.

