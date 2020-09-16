Neogen launches improved test for gluten

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has launched an improved test that rapidly detects gluten in food products, raw ingredients, and environmental samples.

Neogen's new Reveal® 3-D for Gluten screens samples at 5 parts per million (ppm) gluten in just 5 minutes. The new test streamlines the testing procedure, simplifying the experience for the user. In addition, Reveal 3-D for Gluten now offers the capability of extracting and testing food product and ingredient samples, in addition to environmental samples and clean-in-place (CIP) rinses.

"Our new test for gluten makes it even easier for our food industry customers to test their food products and environment for gluten — and protect their gluten intolerant and allergenic customers," said John Adent, Neogen's president and chief executive officer. "Our customers can now use a single test to screen food and environmental samples for the presence of gluten — greatly simplifying that testing. This important new test further enables our customers to use the same easy-to-use testing methodology to test for the allergens of most concern to the food industry."

Reveal 3-D for Gluten offers the option of a specialized buffer that can be used to extract and test food samples directly, while not sacrificing the time to result, and maximizing efficiency for users of the test. This test maintains a three-line test format, including an overload detection system designed to ensure highly positive samples are accurately reported.

Neogen also offers screening and quantitative food allergen test kits for foods identified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as being of the most concern, including tests to detect tree nuts (e.g., almond, hazelnut, pecan, walnut, cashew and pistachio), eggs, wheat/gluten, milk, peanuts, soy, crustacea (e.g., crab, lobster and shrimp), and several others.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in worldwide biosecurity products, animal genomics testing and the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and veterinary instruments.

