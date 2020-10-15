Neogen launches Reveal® 3-D food extraction buffer

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has launched a new food extraction method that expands the capabilities of select Reveal® 3-D food allergen tests to include the direct testing of food products.

Neogen's new Reveal 3-D Food Buffer allows for the rapid screening of food and ingredient samples as low as 5 parts per million (ppm) with select Reveal 3-D products. The new food buffer is available for tests for almond, coconut, egg, hazelnut, peanut and soy. In addition, Neogen recently launched Reveal 3-D for Gluten, which offers the capability of extracting and testing food product and ingredient samples, as well as environmental samples and clean-in-place (CIP) rinses.

"This new method provides our 3-D test users with added flexibility by expanding the capabilities of tests to include the direct testing of food products, and is validated on a wide variety of food matrices," said Neogen's Max Wolf. "This method is universal across allergens and product types, and utilizes a representative sampling protocol — assuring confidence in your result. The procedure is easy to follow and aligns with current Reveal 3-D standards for detection limits and our industry-leading time to result."

Neogen offers screening and quantitative food allergen test kits for foods identified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as being of the most concern, including tests to detect tree nuts (e.g., almond, hazelnut, pecan, walnut, cashew and pistachio), eggs, wheat/gluten, milk, peanuts, soy, crustacea (e.g., crab, lobster and shrimp), and several others.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in worldwide biosecurity products, animal genomics testing, and the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and veterinary instruments.

