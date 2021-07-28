NEOGEN Launches Reveal® Q+ for Δ9-THC in Hemp

LANSING, Mich., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that they have launched a test that can quickly and accurately detect levels of the delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC) cannabinoid in hemp plants.

NEOGEN's new Reveal® Q+ for Δ9-THC can precisely detect and report THC levels between 0.1% and 1.6%, providing fast, reliable, and on-demand crop monitoring. The new test is designed for use with NEOGEN's Raptor® Solo Integrated Analysis Platform, a portable, Wi-Fi-enabled reader used to analyze the lateral flow test strips, presenting hemp farmers with the ability to quickly test THC levels on-site.

"The addition of the ability to test for Δ9-THC to our Reveal Q+ portfolio puts the power in the hands of hemp farmers," says John Adent, NEOGEN's President and CEO. "We are continually focused on empowering and supporting farmers through our innovative solutions. With this quantitative test, farmers no longer have to rely on analytical labs for cannabinoid testing, as it provides results much more quickly and in a more cost-effective manner. Now, crops can be monitored early and often, for more detailed plot analytics, and reducing the risk of crops going hot and needing to be destroyed."

Hemp, which has been legal to grow since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, is a cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% Δ9-THC, the primary psychoactive cannabinoid. Hemp has various uses, including rope and textiles, feed and grain, and cannabidiol (CDB), commonly used in body care products and supplements.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants.

