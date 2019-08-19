Neogen licenses food safety data analytics platform from Corvium

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has signed a development and licensing agreement with Corvium, Inc., that will allow Neogen's customers exclusive access to an enhanced version of Corvium's award-winning CONTROL-PRO™ food risk intelligence platform.

To be marketed under the Neogen® Analytics brand, the innovative platform will enable Neogen customers to automate food safety workflows, and continuously monitor and analyze food risk data generated by the company's food safety diagnostic products.

"Providing rapid, accurate test results with Neogen's food safety diagnostics is only the first step in a company's overall food safety program," said John Adent, Neogen's chief executive officer. "Effective food safety programs also feature the ability to rapidly respond to adverse test results, as well as identify troublesome trends in their facilities — our new Neogen Analytics platform will allow our customers to easily do both."

By automating and connecting multiple data points through diagnostic testing in a production facility, the food safety data analytics platform enables food producers and processors to harness their data to create a holistic picture around areas of risk that can guide operational decisions.

"The advancement of food safety technology is accelerating as companies are demanding greater value from their microbiological and environmental data for use in improved preventative controls and predictive analytics," said Jeff Swartz, Corvium's chief executive officer. "Neogen is one of the most respected and advanced organizations in the world of food safety, with a diverse set of global customers and diagnostic solutions. We are excited at the opportunity to combine our platform and analytics capabilities to help their customers reduce food risk and improve quality using their unique diagnostic solutions and data assets."

About Corvium Inc.: Corvium's mission is to use data to make the world a safer place to eat. Our food risk intelligence platform continuously aggregates and analyzes risk and quality data generated during food production and distribution. Our solutions help food producers and processors prevent pathogenic contamination, comply with federal regulations and internal safety and quality programs, reduce food safety risks and costs, and reduce food waste. For more information about Corvium and our capabilities, visit its website.

About Neogen Corporation: Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

