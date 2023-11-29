Neolithic Jade Dragons

News provided by

China.org.cn

29 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on Neolithic jade dragons in northeast China :

Neolithic Jade Dragons

Continue Reading
Neolithic Jade Dragons
Neolithic Jade Dragons

https://youtu.be/RnOKYZwvjqw

The Hongshan culture is the most famous Neolithic archaeological culture in northeast China, dating back around 6,500-5,000 years ago.

Many Western scholars believe China's civilization is only about 3,000 years old instead of 5,000 years old. The discovery and establishment of the Hongshan culture pushed the history of Chinese civilization forward by more than 1,000 years.

In the late Neolithic period, a number of jade ritual vessels notable for their special purposes, such as serving as symbols of royalty and theocracy, emerged throughout the land. The Niuheliang site of the Hongshan culture is known as the "Center of Ancient Jade" with an astonishing number of jade artifacts. Inside the large-scale cairn cemetery of the site, there are a number of large tombs, each surrounded by many small tombs. Numerous exquisite jade wares are buried in the large tombs, with the upper sections serving as altars made of soil and stones. Near the cemetery, there are also goddess temples dedicated to sacrifice, which are ceremonial places with strong religious undertones and strict hierarchical privileges. The exquisite jade ritual vessels were formed during this historical period, and their owners were doubtlessly members of the nobility with high social standing. 

The Hongshan people are particularly known for its jade dragons.

There are different opinions on the origin of dragons, such as lizards and crocodiles. It is said that the dragon head origins from horse head, cow head or pig head. Jade dragons of the Hongshan Culture are ones of the earlier images of dragon having discovered in China.

The Cultural Sit-Down with Wang Xiaohui

http://cul.china.com.cn/node_1008104.htm 

Neolithic Jade Dragons

https://www.facebook.com/chinaorgcn/videos/292024267127703/ 

https://twitter.com/chinaorgcn/status/1723897605057663149 

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

How a carmaker in China rolls out an EV every 30 seconds

How a carmaker in China rolls out an EV every 30 seconds

This is a report from China.org.cn about Tesla China: In 30 seconds, what could you do? Maybe brush your teeth? Maybe enjoy a slice of cake? But what ...
What is comedy about?

What is comedy about?

A news report from China.org.cn on comic star's understanding of comedy: What is comedy about? https://youtu.be/1zCb3_eG42Y Comedy not only provokes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.