Neolix Forges Strategic Alliance with Portugal's Salvador Caetano Auto, Paving the Way for Smart Logistics Transformation in Europe

LAS VEGAS, BEIJING and VILA NOVA DE GAIA, Portugal, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the opening day of CES 2026, a global showcase for technological innovation, Neolix Technologies, the world's leading pioneer in RoboVan and smart logistics, announced a strategic alliance with Salvador Caetano Auto, a prominent Portuguese provider of automotive and mobility solutions under its Caetano Mobility ecosystem. This landmark collaboration signifies Neolix's accelerated expansion into the European market, with both parties committing to jointly explore the future of smart mobility and drive the upgrading of autonomous logistics ecosystems in Portugal and beyond. By leveraging complementary capabilities, the alliance is set to inject new vitality into Europe's pursuit of sustainable and intelligent transportation development.

As the trailblazer in the global commercialization of low-speed autonomous driving technology, Neolix has long been at the forefront of shaping the future of smart logistics. With a global deployment network spanning 15 countries and regions and a fleet of over 15,000 autonomous vehicles in operation, Neolix has established unparalleled expertise in technological innovation, scenario adaptation and global market expansion. Its core technologies and products have been widely recognized by international authorities, complying with stringent European regulations and setting industry benchmarks for safety and reliability. Salvador Caetano Auto, an automotive leading Group in Portugal – with presence in over 48 countries across Europe, Latin America and Africa – boasts profound insights into local mobility markets and robust industrial resources, making it an ideal partner for Neolix to deepen its European footprint.

The strategic alliance will kick off with collaborative exploration of autonomous mobility scenarios, with an initial focus on validating the integration of Neolix's cutting-edge autonomous solutions into local industrial and logistics ecosystems. Beyond immediate scenario validation, the two parties share a long-term vision of advancing the development of autonomous mobility, by initially implementing a PoC in Portugal. By combining Neolix's global technical insights and commercialization experience with Caetano Mobility local market capabilities, the alliance will actively engage with relevant authorities to contribute to the development of Portugal's autonomous driving regulatory framework. This effort will target the development of RoboVan solutions for a more efficient, safe and sustainable smart logistics ecosystem – able to be rolled out across Europe.

The collaboration is poised to evolve into a long-term strategic partnership focused on driving industry transformation. Looking ahead, the two parties will explore in-depth cooperation in technology co-innovation, market expansion and ecosystem building, bringing Neolix's mature autonomous mobility solutions to more European users through Salvador Caetano own network and capabilities – and beyond.

A key focus of the alliance is to jointly promote the standardization and popularization of low-speed autonomous logistics in Europe, leveraging innovation to address industry pain points and create greater value for society, businesses and consumers. This partnership exemplifies Neolix's commitment to "localization-driven global expansion", making Chinese technological wisdom available to Europe's smart mobility revolution.

Will Zhao, Executive President of Neolix stated: "We are honored to form this strategic alliance with Salvador Caetano Auto at CES 2026, a global stage for innovation. Europe is a crucial strategic market for Neolix's global expansion, and this collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to build a global smart logistics ecosystem. As the industry-leading RoboVan solution provider, Neolix is committed to sharing our proven autonomous driving technologies and large-scale operational experience with global partners. By joining hands with Salvador Caetano Auto, we aim to not only bring innovative solutions to the Portuguese market but also work together to shape the future of European smart logistics, contributing to the region's sustainable development goals."

Miguel Fonseca, CEO of Caetano Mobility and Executive Director of Salvador Caetano Auto commented: "Neolix Technologies is a global leader in commercial autonomous mobility, and its technological strength and market experience are highly recognized in the industry. We are delighted to form this strategic alliance with Neolix, which will bring advanced autonomous logistics solutions to Portugal and accelerate the transformation of our local urban logistics industries. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to promoting sustainable and intelligent transportation, and we look forward to working closely with Neolix to drive innovation, create value and contribute to the development of Europe's smart mobility ecosystem."

The announcement of this strategic alliance at CES 2026 underscores Neolix's leading position in the global RoboVan industry and its determination to accelerate global innovation collaboration. With its full-stack core capabilities in independent R&D, technological innovation and global operational deployment, Neolix is well- equipped to drive the transformation of Europe's smart logistics and mobility sectors. This partnership defines new possibilities for China-Europe technological cooperation in the field of urban logistics, paving the way for more in-depth exchanges and collaboration that will shape the future of global logistics ecosystem.

