Neolix Raises US$600+ Million in Series D Funding, Setting New Record for Private Financing of China's Autonomous Driving Industry

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolix, the world's largest provider of L4 autonomous delivery (RoboVan) solutions, has raised over US$600 million in its Series D financing. By deal size, it is the largest private fundraising in China's autonomous driving sector to date and is among the biggest private investments in China this year.

The round was led by UAE-based StoneVenture, joined by Gaocheng Capital, CITIC Capital, CDH, Sparkedge Capital, Beijing AI Fund and one of the largest internet platforms in China. Other key investors include Legend Capital, Gaorong Ventures, Templewater, etc. Existing backer Yunqi Partners also increased its holdings, while Cygnus Equity acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

This round marks a new chapter in Neolix's mission to "make autonomous vehicles accessible worldwide," underscoring strong investor confidence in the company's technological edge and commercial momentum. Neolix plans to use the funds to further invest in algorithm and technology R&D, develop new products for diverse commercial scenarios, enhance its service network and user experience, and fuel its global expansion plans.

Neolix's Founder and CEO, Enyuan Yu, stated that the Series D fundraising will strengthen Neolix's technological and market leadership in autonomous intra-city logistics, accelerating large-scale commercial deployment to meet growing domestic and international demand. "We believe autonomous delivery is a key part of future urban logistics. Neolix will continue building a robust fleet, advancing visual algorithms and dispatch engines to deliver safe and efficient autonomous solutions. Our goal is to empower urban logistics with autonomous driving, making RoboVans a new productivity tool and driving digital transformation in the industry."

Leading the RoboVan Industry Into Large-Scale Deployment

Founded by Mr. Enyuan Yu, Neolix has rapidly emerged as a global leader in autonomous delivery vehicles since its launch in 2018. The company has delivered over 10,000 L4 RoboVans, more than any other firm worldwide, and achieved a record-breaking 2,000 vehicle deliveries in a single month. Its vehicles are now deployed in over 300 cities in China, with Qingdao hosting more than 1,200 units. Neolix's popular X3 and X6 models have each surpassed 4,000 deliveries, demonstrating strong market demand.

On the technology front, Neolix continues to pioneer breakthroughs. Its proprietary "Neolix-VA" vision-action foundation model marks the first large-scale deployment of an end-to-end model in the logistics sector, enabling RoboVans to navigate complex traffic environments through superior spatial intelligence and behavioral reasoning.

Neolix is also the first company to deploy map-free autonomous driving in freight industry , enabling true point-to-point delivery on public roads with full environmental generalization. Its AI-powered Dispatch Center integrates real-time data on vehicles, routes, and orders to optimize fleet performance. Collectively, Neolix's L4 autonomous vehicles have accumulated over 50 million kilometers of real-world L4 driving, keeping the company far ahead of peers.

Expanding Market Share and Commercial Scenarios

Since obtaining China's first autonomous delivery license in 2021, Neolix has experienced explosive growth. Vehicle deliveries have increased more than tenfold annually for two consecutive years. Today, the company holds over 60% of cumulative market share, 70% of new monthly shipments, and 80% of monthly revenue in China's autonomous delivery vehicle segment, serving more than 300,000 clients ranging from large enterprises to small businesses.

In the express delivery sector, Neolix commands a leading position as the only RoboVan supplier serving all major logistics players in China, including SF Express, JD Logistics, China Post, STO, YTO, ZTO, and J&T Express, capturing nearly 70% of key account tenders.

Beyond express logistics, Neolix is rapidly expanding into fresh food, cold chain, supermarket, and urban freight scenarios, driving operational efficiency and service reliability, particularly during nighttime operations, where a single RoboVan can complete over 10 delivery cycles per shift.

Earlier this year, Neolix and Didi Freight jointly launched the world's first RoboVan-as-a-Service (RaaS) model for on-demand logistics, significantly lowering the barrier to autonomous delivery adoption.

Orders from these diversified urban logistics scenarios now account for more than half of Neolix's monthly order volume. In the broader urban logistics segment, Neolix currently serves hundreds of top-tier clients and commands over 60% market share.

Accelerating Global Expansion

Neolix's success extends beyond China. In October 2025, Neolix partnered with K2 Group, an Abu Dhabi–based AI technology firm, to secure the first RoboVan license ever issued in the UAE, paving the way for scaled deployment across the Middle East. The company also joined Japan's largest autonomous driving association, Autoware, in September 2025, and in July 2025, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Incheon Metropolitan Government to promote RoboVan deployment in South Korea.

Industry Outlook: 2025, the Breakout Year for Autonomous Delivery

Analysts anticipate exponential growth in autonomous delivery vehicles over the next three years. Soochow Securities forecasts that more than 30,000 units will be sold in China in 2025 alone.

Neolix estimates that China's urban logistics market, currently served by about 30 million delivery vehicles valued at over RMB 3 trillion, is poised for large-scale automation. Within three years, major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou could each see thousands of autonomous vehicles operating daily. Once fleets reach a certain level, Neolix envisions an intelligent logistics network serving both enterprises and individuals, enabling shared capacity and highly efficient resource allocation.

Investor Endorsements

Hong Jing, Founding Partner and CEO of Gaocheng Capital:

"As an industry leader, Neolix has been at the forefront of exploring the implementation of L4 autonomous driving technology in the logistics sector and achieving Product-Market Fit. It has experienced rapid growth on the path to commercializing unmanned driving technology, serving numerous leading customers within the industry, while also demonstrating highly competitive development potential in overseas markets. As a patient growth-stage fund, we hold a highly optimistic view of China's world-leading position in integrating hardware and software capabilities. We are committed to continuously supporting and assisting Neolix in creating value for its customers and the broader industry, consolidating its leadership position, and facilitating the global expansion of China's cutting-edge technologies."

Wang Lin, Founding Partner at CDH:

"Amid widening labor shortages and surging parcel volumes, Neolix's autonomous delivery vehicles represent more than just tools, they are keys to breaking through industry bottlenecks. CDH VGC will leverage its extensive industrial resources to help Neolix integrate deeply with China's robust supply chain ecosystem and diversified logistics scenarios, supporting its evolution from mass deployment to global ecosystem building. We aspire to be an 'intelligent partner' of our era, joining hands with true builders to drive industrial transformation."

Zhao Lei, Partner at CITIC Capital:

"Our investment reflects long-term conviction in the transformative potential of smart logistics. Autonomous driving technology will fundamentally reshape the industry's cost structure and operations. What sets Neolix apart is its ability to innovate consistently and create enduring value, which could be the strongest competitive moat. As a long-term partner, CITIC Capital will leverage deep industrial expertise to help Neolix expand new applications, accelerate technological iteration and global growth, defining the future paradigm of logistics."

Chen Yu, Partner at Yunqi Partners:

"Since Neolix's founding, we've been firm believers in its long-term potential in autonomous delivery. From the first vehicle to the ten-thousandth, the team has continuously raised the bar for the industry through solid engineering and relentless innovation in terms of algorithms, systems, and monetization. Yunqi Partners will continue to accompany Neolix on its journey, driving deeper application of autonomous driving across China's trillion-level logistics market."

About Neolix

Neolix is a leading provider of L4 autonomous delivery (RoboVan) solutions worldwide. Its self-developed L4 autonomous vehicles are widely deployed across express delivery, urban logistics, and other key scenarios. Guided by our mission to make autonomous vehicles accessible worldwide, Neolix has deployed over 10,000 units in 300 cities across 15 countries, covering more than 50 million kilometers of autonomous operation—among the top in the industry for both deployment scale and operational mileage.

Backed by full-stack capabilities spanning in-house software and hardware development, vehicle manufacturing, and intelligent dispatching, Neolix has filed over 1,500 patents. Designed to help clients reduce costs and enhance efficiency at scale, Neolix vehicles enable 24/7 autonomous operations—running reliably in all weather conditions, at any time of day, and across a wide range of complex road scenarios.

SOURCE Neolix