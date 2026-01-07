Neolix Technologies Joins Autoware Foundation as Premium Member To Deliver Fully Commercialized Autonomous Driving Solutions to the Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS and BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolix Technologies, a global pioneer and leader in RoboVan technology and autonomous logistics solutions, today announced its official accession to the Autoware Foundation as a Premium Member. Notably, Neolix stands out as commercially delivering large volume autonomous driving solutions in the Autoware ecosystem. This new membership marks a significant milestone for both Neolix's global strategic expansion and the advancement of open-source autonomous driving solutions.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Neolix has established an unparalleled market presence with over 15,000 autonomous delivery vehicles deployed and operational worldwide, forming the largest commercial RoboVan fleet globally. This large-scale commercial operation is a testament to Neolix's mature technical capabilities and market validation—highlighted by groundbreaking achievements in 2025: the company became the first to deliver and deploy L4 mapless autonomous driving technology at commercial scale, establishing an industry-leading benchmark with its RoboVan-as-a-Service (RaaS) model for autonomous delivery. With deep expertise in low-speed autonomous logistics scenarios, Neolix is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping deployment-ready autonomy through active participation in the Autoware Foundation's Low-Speed Autonomy Working Group (LSA WG).

Neolix's 2025-launched L4 mapless autonomous driving technology integrates advanced perception systems with AI-driven decision-making algorithms, enabling centimeter-level positioning and real-time dynamic response even in complex urban environments. This breakthrough allows Neolix RoboVans to operate safely and efficiently in challenging conditions—including high-density pedestrian areas, mixed-traffic roads, and adverse weather—while eliminating reliance on HD maps. By removing this key dependency, the technology significantly reduces deployment costs and time, laying the groundwork for faster, more scalable global expansion. Complementing this technical innovation, Neolix pioneered the industry's first RoboVan-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, transforming autonomous fleets from high-investment, ownership-based assets into flexible, service-based offerings. This shift cuts upfront costs and operational complexity for customers, lowering barriers to adoption and accelerating uptake across diverse urban logistics scenarios—unlocking new market demand and providing a proven blueprint for large-scale deployment. These advancements are backed by Neolix's proven track record in large-scale fleet management in Qingdao, Shandong Province, the company has deployed over 1,200 vehicles, forming the world's largest and densest autonomous fleet. Cloud-based dispatch and real-time data loops at the Qingdao site deliver highly efficient, collaborative urban fleet operations, setting a global benchmark for city-wide autonomous delivery networks.

This momentum is extending internationally. In October 2025, multiple Neolix RoboVan models were granted public road operation approvals in the United Arab Emirates, making Neolix the first RoboVan company in the Middle East authorized for fully unmanned public road operations.

As one of the autonomous driving commercial members of the Autoware Foundation, Neolix is committed to leveraging its commercialization experience and technical strengths to contribute to the Autoware open-source ecosystem. Will Zhao, Executive President of Neolix stated: "Joining the Autoware Foundation is a crucial step in Neolix's global open innovation strategy. As a leading commercialized enterprise in the ecosystem, we are eager to bridge the gap between open-source technology and practical commercial application. By sharing our scalable operational experience—from our Qingdao benchmark to our industry-first RaaS model—and cost-effective technical solutions like mapless autonomy, we aim to work with over 100 global members of the Autoware ecosystem to advance the development of safe, efficient, and deployment-ready autonomous logistics."

Looking ahead to 2026, Neolix plans to accelerate global expansion. By working closely with local partners, including through its collaboration with the Autoware Foundation—Neolix aims to scale its RoboVan business worldwide, targeting more than 10,000 overseas deliveries by the end of 2027. This global push, fueled by proven commercialization, cutting-edge technology, and open innovation, reinforces Neolix's position as a leader in shaping the future of autonomous logistics on a global scale.

