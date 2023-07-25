NEOM joins Startup Creasphere's Program Powered by Plug and Play

MUNICH, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Creasphere, the digital healthcare platform of Plug and Play in Munich, has announced its new partnership with NEOM's Health, Wellbeing & Biotech Sector. Established in 2018 by Roche and Plug and Play in Munich, Startup Creasphere is one of the largest hubs for digital health innovation worldwide.

Startup Creasphere powered by Plug and Play is connecting the key stakeholders in the healthcare industry, offering partners such as NEOM, access to a dynamic ecosystem that encourages co-creation and open innovation between like-minded organizations who are driven to disrupt industry norms and accelerate advances in healthcare.

NEOM is a regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia that aims to redefine livability, business, and conservation. Being built from the ground up with the world's most advanced technologies, it is an attempt to solve some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity, including climate change, natural habitat preservation and revolutionizing healthcare.

Dr. Mahmoud AlYamany, Sector Head for Health, Wellbeing & Biotech at NEOM said: "We are delighted to become an anchor partner of the Startup Creasphere innovation ecosystem alongside Plug and Play, Roche, Daiichi Sankyo and BIX. We are excited to collaborate with innovative businesses and expert individuals to deliver a fundamentally different model of healthcare that the world of tomorrow, with its ever-growing population, will need."

Frederike Rohr, Global Director Startup Creasphere and Head of Munich said: "NEOM is adopting a completely fresh perspective on our international ecosystem. Their active involvement in Startup Creasphere will be a great chance for many start-ups in the healthcare space to push boundaries and explore opportunities to implement ground-breaking solutions within NEOM communities, inspiring healthcare professionals and decision-makers around the world by demonstrating better ways forward in a real-world setting. It will open all our eyes to what's truly possible through collaboration and we are excited to support NEOM on their journey, driven by our shared ambition to transform healthcare together."

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting start-ups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize start-up acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

About Startup Creasphere

Established in 2018 by Roche and Plug and Play in Munich, Startup Creasphere is one of the largest hubs for digital health innovation worldwide. With locations in Munich, Singapore and Silicon Valley, Startup Creasphere has a unique pilot-driven approach with a focus on co-creation between startups, corporates and further players in the healthcare ecosystem.

Startup Creasphere Contact

Frederike Rohr: [email protected]

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email [email protected] or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

