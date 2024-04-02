Plug and Play Alberta Announces 72 Startups for Their Fifth Alberta Cohort

CALGARY, AB, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Alberta has announced 72 startups for their fifth cohort of industry-specific Digital Health, Sustainability, Food & Beverage, and Sector Agnostic (AI) startup accelerator programs.

Of the 72 startups selected, 42% of companies are from Alberta, 78% are from Canada, and 22% are joining the program internationally from countries such as the United States, Spain, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The full list of startups can be found on Plug and Play's website: Digital Health , Sustainability , Sector Agnostic (AI) , Food & Beverage .

"Over the past two years, the collaborative efforts between our cohort startups and the Plug and Play network have resulted in remarkable progress and achievements," said Lindsay Smylie, Director of Plug and Play Alberta. "We're excited to build upon this momentum with our fifth cohort and further the growth of the tech ecosystem here in Alberta."

Over the next 12 weeks, cohort participants will engage in networking events, workshops, mentor sessions, and various other activities. These experiences aim to enhance their opportunities for securing exclusive pilot programs, proof of concepts, new customers, and investments. They will be fully integrated into Plug and Play's expansive global network, connecting them with over 80,000 startups, 500+ industry-leading corporate partners, and numerous venture capital firms.

"We're excited to watch as the promising new roster of companies show us what they're made of," said Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates. "With each cohort, Plug and Play supports another layer of more sustainable, more capable and more investable companies to our tech startup ecosystem."

Graduation for this batch of startups will commence at the end of May at Plug and Play Alberta's Spring EXPO on Monday, May 27, 2024, at TELUS Spark. The Alberta EXPO will feature local and international startups from the Digital Health, Sustainability, Sector Agnostic (AI), and Food & Beverage accelerator programs.

Visit the Plug and Play Alberta website for more information.

About Plug and Play Alberta

Plug and Play Alberta is building a world-class innovation platform to attract top technology and investment to the region and support Albertan entrepreneurs to scale and grow, hire tech talent, and propel digital transformation across the province. Plug and Play is part of the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program that is run by a consortium led by Alberta Innovates . The consortium, which also includes the Government of Alberta , Edmonton Unlimited , the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund , and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) , allocated $35 million over three years to retain business accelerators. It's part of the Alberta government's goal to help create 20,000 jobs and increase technology firm revenue to $5 billion by 2030.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About Alberta Innovates:

Alberta Innovates manages nearly 1,300 projects in a portfolio valued at $1.33 billion. We work with innovators in all sectors of the economy and all corners of the province to drive entrepreneurship, applied research and industry development. With our impact-based funding programs and services, we are transforming energy systems for a net-zero world, promoting the responsible use of land and water, leveraging provincial strengths in agriculture, and contributing to improved health and well-being by harnessing digital tech and data. We are also advancing emerging technologies and strengthening entrepreneurship for a strong and diversified economy. We operate in 11 locations with more than one million sq. ft. of industrial testing and lab facilities, and 600 acres of farmland. We employ nearly 600 highly skilled scientists, business and technical professionals. From funding to commercialization, we are Alberta's innovation engine! See what entrepreneurs say about our coaching and support.

Learn how Alberta Innovates .

Plug and Play Contacts

Lindsay Smylie

Director, Alberta

Plug and Play

[email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play