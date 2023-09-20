Neon Gas Market size to increase by USD 105.46 million between 2022 to 2027| Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Axcel Gases and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neon gas market size is expected to grow by USD 105.46 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. The growth of the market depends on several factors such as increasing demand for ICs, increasing demand for lighting, and industrial growth in emerging countries. Technavio report provides a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the neon gas market including Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Axcel Gases, Bhuruka Gases Ltd., Chemix Gases, Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co. Ltd., Cryoin Engineering Ltd., Deluxe Industrial Gases, INGAS LLC, Jinhong Gas Co. Ltd., Linde Plc, Merck KGaA, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Proton Gases India Pvt. Ltd., TEMC Co. LTD., and Wesfarmers Ltd. Request Free sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neon Gas Market 2023-2027

Neon Gas Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

INGAS LLC: The company offers neon gas for scientific research and laser technology.

Neon Gas Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Semiconductor

Imaging and lighting

Lasers

Others

Distribution Channel

Cylinders

Bulk and micro bulk

On-site

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East & Africa

The semiconductor sector is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. The introduction of multi-core digital signal processors (DSPs) is helping to lower power consumption while boosting performance. Multi-core DSPs are crucial for improving surveillance in defense infrastructure, particularly in high-performance radar and avionics systems. These systems rely on efficient DSP algorithm implementations to provide the necessary processing support for radars and military equipment.

Neon Gas Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist neon gas market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the neon gas market size and its contribution to the parent market

The growth of the neon gas market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of neon gas market companies

Table of Content:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

