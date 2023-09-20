Neon Gas Market size to increase by USD 105.46 million between 2022 to 2027| Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Axcel Gases and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neon gas market size is expected to grow by USD 105.46 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. The growth of the market depends on several factors such as increasing demand for ICs, increasing demand for lighting, and industrial growth in emerging countries. Technavio report provides a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the neon gas market including Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Axcel Gases, Bhuruka Gases Ltd., Chemix Gases, Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co. Ltd., Cryoin Engineering Ltd., Deluxe Industrial Gases, INGAS LLC, Jinhong Gas Co. Ltd., Linde Plc, Merck KGaA, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Proton Gases India Pvt. Ltd., TEMC Co. LTD., and Wesfarmers Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neon Gas Market 2023-2027
Neon Gas Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

INGAS LLC: The company offers neon gas for scientific research and laser technology.

Neon Gas Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • Semiconductor
  • Imaging and lighting
  • Lasers
  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Cylinders
  • Bulk and micro bulk
  • On-site

Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa 

The semiconductor sector is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. The introduction of multi-core digital signal processors (DSPs) is helping to lower power consumption while boosting performance. Multi-core DSPs are crucial for improving surveillance in defense infrastructure, particularly in high-performance radar and avionics systems. These systems rely on efficient DSP algorithm implementations to provide the necessary processing support for radars and military equipment.

Neon Gas Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist neon gas market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the neon gas market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • The growth of the neon gas market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of neon gas market companies

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the Europe market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Table of Content:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Also from this source

