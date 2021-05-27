Neopets Launches its Official E-Commerce Website, Featuring New and Personalized Merchandise

"There are millions of kids that grew up playing with Neopets, and many of them still play today, almost 21 years after it had originally launched!" says Jim Czulewicz, President and CEO of JumpStart Games Inc., the company that owns Neopets. "We wanted to celebrate the fandom's passion for our community by creating a special store with our licensed partners, as a hub for all things Neopian."

Fans can bring the nostalgia home with a brand new line of merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, decal stickers, tote bags, and more! In addition to the main collection, the store will offer amazing designs, created by artists from the Neopets community.

The new store also offers fans the opportunity to customize their merchandise with its new, Personalized section. Proud Neopet owners can now include their favorite Neopets onto personalized T-shirts, and include a name or text! Avid hot coffee and tea drinkers can also customize their very own classic Neopets mug.

Coming this June is Neopia's 16th Altador Cup, and long-time fans of the annual event can prepare and shop for new and classic designs, featuring familiar faces from the cup, including Yooyus and the beloved Techo Fanatic!

This is the first time that the brand will be launching an official online store with products, exclusive to the Neopets brand, supported by Snow Commerce and the Carlin West Agency.

To identify the best licensing partners, Neopets has continued its partnership with Carlin West Agency LLC. Fans are asked to stay tuned, as long-awaited Petpet keychains, Neopet plushies, including the brand's first Draik plushie, and other new products inspired by the virtual world of Neopia, will be hitting the store in the months to come!

For more information and new updates on everything and anything Neopets, please visit our social channels:

About Neopets

Owned by JumpStart® Games, the leader in creating interactive family experiences that both entertain and educate. JumpStart® creates mobile and multi-player games and experiences under its flagship brands - JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Zoo Guardians® and Math Blaster®. For over 20 years, Neopets has allowed users to create and care for digital pets called "Neopets" while exploring the virtual world of Neopia and sharing it with their friends and the community on desktop and mobile web browsers. For more information, please visit www.neopets.com . JumpStart Games is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities. JumpStart is based in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.jumpstart.com .

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

About Carlin West Agency

CWA (Carlin West Agency LLC.) is a leading brand building and merchandise licensing company representing licensing rights to children's/pop culture entertainment brands such as Neopets, global pop star Hatsune Miku, Cristiano Ronaldo's Striker Force 7 and others. CWA is based in New York City. For more information, please visit www.carlinwestagency.com .

About Snow Commerce

Snow Commerce is a longstanding agency, helping to create industry leading eCommerce platforms such as Hybris, Magento, Amazon, Shopify and WordPress, to provide the appropriate architecture to support business objectives. They provide high quality services to manage eCommerce business on platforms that compliment the resource needs of their client partners.

At Snow Commerce, we believe that being unique online is critical to sustainable success. That is why we work with our clients to build a differentiated strategy and a beautiful UX. Our engagements cover market analysis, ideation, web design, development and ongoing site management.

We carefully advise our clients on industry leading eCommerce platforms, such as Hybris, Magento, Amazon, Shopify and WordPress, to provide the appropriate architecture to support the business objectives. We provide high quality services to manage the eCommerce business on the platform and compliment the resource needs of our client partners. We focus on ROI to ensure our client success in a long term relationship.

