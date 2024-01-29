Neoss Group Announces Appointment of John Chopack as Managing Director of Neoss USA

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoss Group is pleased to announce that John Chopack has been appointed as Managing Director, of Neoss USA. Mr. Chopack joined the Neoss Group in December 2020 as Vice President of Corporate Development and is transitioning roles to focus on the US market to continue the Neoss transformation in North America.

Mr. John Chopack, Managing Director Neoss USA

Mr. Chopack brings more than 15 years of experience in the dental industry in various functions and executive roles involving both BioHorizons Inc. and MicroDental Laboratories. In addition, he has spent the last 20 years involved in the private equity community focused on both investing and operating companies within the dental and orthopedic sectors.

"Having worked with John the previous 3 years, I am confident in his ability to continue the success we have built in the US market. He has a solid track record in the dental market in supporting companies to execute their strategic initiatives."

Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

"It is an exciting opportunity to lead the US organization. Knowing that the entire Neoss Group is dedicated to the continued growth and success in this market allows us the resources to commit to the US and future expansion in North America.

About Neoss® Neoss was founded with a vision to enhance dental implant treatments for both clinicians and patients. With our extensive expertise in dental implant procedures, we are committed to develop user-friendly and cost-effective solutions that enhance the efficiency of dental professionals and improve patient outcomes. Our products and solutions are designed, researched, and developed in Gothenburg, Sweden – the birthplace of Osseointegration and the renowned pioneer, Professor Per-Ingvar Brånemark. You can have confidence knowing that our offerings are supported by scientific research and long-term clinical results, providing you and your patients with peace of mind.. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com

