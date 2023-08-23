Neoss® Group Signs Agreement with Apex-Material e Equipamento Médico, Lda for Distribution in Portugal

ZÜRICH, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoss Group, a leading provider of dental implant solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of a distributor agreement with Apex-Material e Equipamento Médico, Lda, based in Porto, Portugal. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Neoss Group's expansion strategy and will enable the distribution of Neoss products and solutions throughout the Portuguese market.

Apex-Material e Equipamento Médico, Lda has been a committed player in the Dental Medicine segment since 1986, providing dental professionals with attractive and competitive solutions. The company's extensive experience and dedication to the dental field make them an ideal partner for Neoss Group in Portugal

"Together with Apex-Material e Equipamento Médico, we can deliver the highest standard of dental implant treatments and ensure optimal patient outcomes. Apex will be a great partner for us to launch our products in Portugal." - Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

With the increasing demand for quality dental solutions, Neoss Group's investment in the Portuguese market is strategically aligned with their mission to meet the diversified needs of doctors and patients. By collaborating with Apex-Material e Equipamento Médico, Lda, Neoss Group aims to provide Portuguese dental professionals with access to their innovative and simple to use dental solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Neoss Group as their distributor in Portugal. This collaboration allows us to deliver high-quality dental implant treatments, meeting the diverse needs of doctors and patients. Neoss Group's innovative solutions align perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to a successful partnership." - Mr. Artur Ribeiro, General Manager of Apex-Material e Equipamento Médico, Lda.

About Neoss® 
Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. We strive to set new standards by leading the market with ingenuity and integrity. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com

Apex-Material e Equipamento Médico, Lda 
Established in 1986, Apex-Material e Equipamento Médico, Lda is an innovative company dedicated to the health sector, specifically focused on the Dental Medicine segment. Our primary goal is to offer attractive and competitive solutions to our valued customers. We prioritize building trust with the market by conducting thorough market research, maintaining an ethical commercial approach, and fostering transparent communication channels. By diversifying our product offerings and enhancing service quality, we aim to benefit Dental Medicine professionals while ensuring utmost customer satisfaction. We uphold high standards of quality through stringent supplier and product selection, as well as investing in specialized employee training for enhanced competence. Our commitment to generating added value contributes to the long-term stability of the company, fostering enduring and fruitful relationships with our customers, suppliers, and employees. To find out more visit https://www.apex.pt

