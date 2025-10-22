Neostella Strengthens Leadership Team to Redefine the Future of Legal Tech

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 3 in 4 legal firm professionals say their technology isn't built for how they actually work, and over 80% don't trust that their client or matter data is current, according to a 2025 LawNext survey. It's a clear signal that the legal industry's technology gap has become one of its most pressing challenges: one that demands leadership, clarity, and a renewed focus on the people behind the work.

That's the mission driving Neostella, a legal technology company focused on redefining how the industry serves its clients. The company has assembled a leadership team of proven builders, individuals who have led organizations through major growth, fundraising, and successful exits, and helped shape some of the most recognized names across technology and legal innovation.

What brought them together isn't just experience, it's conviction. The belief that the legal industry can work smarter, faster, and with heart. At the center of this next chapter is a shared commitment: the future of legal tech must be built around the customer, around their freedom, their security, and their success.

Leading that effort is Matt Lautz, Founder and CEO of Neostella, joined by Drew Stern as Chief Operating Officer, Chad Empey as Chief Financial Officer, and Tessa Pelkowski, newly promoted to Chief People Officer. Supporting the team are Rob Busch, Vice President of Sales, and Josie Slaughter, Vice President of Digital Marketing & GTM.

Collectively, they bring deep experience in SaaS, technology, and scaling organizations that put people first, clients, partners, and employees alike.

"We built this team to solve real problems," said Matt Lautz, CEO of Neostella. "We're here to rebuild and redefine how legal tech supports the people who rely on it most. Our goal isn't to follow trends; it's to define what comes next and set that standard."

Stern, a Salesforce and Consilio veteran and co-founder of a successful legal tech startup, brings deep expertise in operational growth and innovation. Empey, former CFO of The Retirement Advantage and a PwC alum, adds over two decades of financial discipline and strategic insight.

They're joined by Busch, who's led sales teams at Microsoft, Workday, and Salesforce, and Slaughter, whose marketing leadership has transformed brands across SaaS, public safety, and financial services. Each adds a vital piece to a shared vision: making legal technology simpler, smarter, and more human.

With nearly 500 employees across the U.S., Mexico, and Colombia, Neostella continues to grow with a single goal in mind: building technology that helps legal professionals work freely, securely, and with confidence.

About Neostella

Neostella partners with law firms and enterprises to modernize operations, improve efficiency, and focus on what matters most: their clients.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers and by G2 as a Best Software winner, Neostella supports practice areas from mass tort to veterans affairs to personal injury, helping legal teams work smarter, faster, and with greater freedom.

