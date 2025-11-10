Provana Acquires Neostella's Staffing and Talent Business

Acquisition strengthens Provana's global delivery capabilities while enabling Neostella to focus fully on legal technology innovation

MILWAUKEE and LISLE, Ill., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provana , a leading provider of tech-enabled managed services, and Neostella , a legal technology company dedicated to transforming support for the legal sector, announced today that Provana has acquired Neostella's staffing and talent business line, including associated team members in Colombia and the United States. The transaction marks the next chapter in a long-standing partnership between the two organizations and underscores their shared commitment to innovation and customer success.

Through their ongoing collaboration, both organizations identified an opportunity to sharpen focus on their respective core strengths. The acquisition allows Provana to expand its global talent solutions business, already strong in India, through establishing a nearshore presence in Latin America. Meanwhile, Neostella will focus exclusively on advancing its legal technology and SaaS offerings, continuing to build next-generation tools that help law firms scale efficiently and work smarter.

"This move allows us to double down on what we do best: legal technology innovation," said Matt Lautz, CEO of Neostella. "It also strengthens Neostella's position as the connective technology empowering law firms with freedom of choice across software platforms. We're excited to see our exceptional talent and staffing team continue to thrive under Provana's leadership while we separately focus on developing legal tech solutions that give our clients cutting-edge capabilities, alongside flexibility and control."

Provana and Neostella will continue to collaborate strategically to support shared clients, ensuring continuity and growth across ongoing projects and partnerships.

"The acquisition of Neostella's staffing and talent business deepens our ability to deliver world-class talent solutions on a global scale," said Sandeep Bhargava, CEO of Provana. "Expanding into Latin America strengthens our reach and creates an even more connected, efficient delivery model that drives meaningful business outcomes for our customers."

The transaction has officially closed, with operations transitioning immediately. Both companies remain committed to supporting the success of their employees and customers through this next chapter.

About Provana

Provana is a leading tech-enabled managed services provider specializing in healthcare revenue cycle management, legal services, and credit and collections. Founded in 2011, Provana empowers small and medium-sized organizations with enterprise-grade solutions that optimize processes, reduce costs, and drive measurable business outcomes. Supported by its AI-driven platform, Provana ensures compliance and operational excellence. Learn more at provana.com .

About Neostella

Neostella partners with law firms and enterprises to modernize operations, improve efficiency, and focus on what matters most: their clients.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers and by G2 as a Best Software winner, Neostella supports practice areas from mass tort to veterans affairs to personal injury, helping legal teams work smarter, faster, and with greater freedom.

