NeoSystems and TIP Technologies Extend Partnership to Deliver Flexible SaaS Solutions to Meet Growing Enterprise Demand

Under the terms of their expanded agreement, NeoSystems will fully integrate its FedRAMP Ready FISMA Moderate authorized hosting platform, NeoSystems.Cloud ™, with TIP Technologies' TIP QA ™ and TIP SFE ™ software solutions to deliver completely integrated solutions to clients in a range of industries, including aerospace and defense, and complex and medical device manufacturing. NeoSystems' FedRAMP Ready hosting platform meets stringent data security standards, such as AICPA SSAE18, ITAR, NIST SP 800-53 and 800-171, DFARS cybersecurity requirements and commitments to CMMC Level 3 or greater, to ensure data is well protected. Backed by rigorous service level agreements, NeoSystems.Cloud ™ enables clients to control the timing of upgrades and patches, and support data versioning requirements quickly.

In addition, NeoSystems will support TIP Technologies' clients with its associated consulting, integration, implementation and managed security and IT services to deliver a comprehensive solution. With deep expertise, NeoSystems is able to integrate applications with enterprise resource planning (ERP) technologies such as Deltek Costpoint®. This collaboration will enable enterprises to become more agile, while reducing IT complexity and security concerns.

"As SaaS solutions become increasingly important, we required a trusted partner who could successfully deliver this enhanced user experience and help expand our presence in the market with a new delivery model," said Ron Dolan, president of TIP Technologies. "With several successful joint customer implementations already deployed, we have complete confidence that NeoSystems is able to deliver reliable, high performance solutions that are fully integrated."

"We are seeing a huge demand from our client base for SaaS solutions, and have experienced a 300% increase in managed services sales in the first half of this year," said Michael Tinsley, president and CEO of NeoSystems. "Together we can offer enterprises best-of-breed solutions via a secure FedRAMP Ready platform and provide ongoing managed services so clients are up and running quickly and continuously. Given today's preference for a distributed workforce and extended partner network, fully integrated, best-in-breed SaaS solutions are a smart choice."

Customers can expect to receive a cost-effective SaaS quality management solution that is customizable and easy to implement and scale, requires minimal IT support, and delivers a significant return on investment.

NeoSystems is partnered with the world's leading software companies, including Deltek, SAP Concur, Oracle, Ultimate Software, Adaptive Insights (a Workday company), Integrify, VMware, IBM, and others to provide best-in-class solutions. TIP Technologies partners with Deltek, SAP, Oracle, Infor, and more to deliver its integrated solutions.

For more information please visit r https://www.neosystemscorp.com/neosystems-tiptech-partnership/ or https://www.tiptech.com/saas-solutions/.

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, delivers integrated strategic back office services and solutions to enable, run, and secure government contractors, commercial entities, and nonprofit organizations. Today, NeoSystems maintains a 97% client retention rate, and supports over 600 companies and over 100,000 client employees with its outsourced services. NeoSystems' experts have implemented hundreds of fully-integrated financial and business management systems, utilizing best of breed technology and leveraging in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (FedRAMP Ready FISMA Moderate, SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). The NeoSystems team enables companies to improve vital operations, reduce their overhead costs and become compliant with complex requirements. NeoSystems has been named one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit http://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TIP Technologies

Founded in 1989, TIP Technologies was one of the first to provide integrated quality assurance software using a commercial, off-the-shelf strategy. Now a recognized leader in the industry, TIP Technologies continues to develop highly respected software that is used by some of the world's largest corporations. TIP Technologies focuses on serving the quality and compliance needs of companies in regulated discrete manufacturing industries. Its TIPQA™ and TIPSFE™ solutions provide visibility into quality metrics, product lifecycle management, shop floor control, and supplier performance, while instilling a culture of quality across the organization. Solutions are available for deployment on-premise or in a hosted environment. TIP Technologies is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, with additional operations representing EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) APAC (Asia, Pacific, China), and North America. For more information, please visit https://www.tiptech.com/.

SOURCE NeoSystems LLC

Related Links

neosystemscorp.com

