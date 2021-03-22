NeoSystems Reaches CMMC Milestone; 10 Employees Achieve CMMC AB Registered Practitioner Status

TYSON'S CORNER, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems, a full service strategic back-office outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed services provider, announced today that 10 of its employees have now achieved Registered Practitioner (RP) status from the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Accreditation Body (AB).

Last month, NeoSystems announced attaining Registered Provider Organization (RPO) status, along with two employees that realized RP status including Chief Technology Officer, Rob Wilson, and Senior Director of Quality Assurance, Brian Giblin. Since then, eight additional consultants have reached CMMC RP status for a total of 10, including:

As a CMMC-AB RPO with 10 Registered Practitioners, NeoSystems expands its ability to support clients in achieving CMMC certification. The organization is able to conduct CMMC readiness assessments and to deliver compliant managed security services designed to ready organizations for audits.

"We're excited to recognize eight more of our team members for completing the process of becoming Registered Practitioners with the CMMC-AB," said Michael Tinsley, President and CEO of NeoSystems. "With 10 registered practitioners and growing, NeoSystems is continuing to demonstrate and expand its CMMC expertise."

The CMMC-AB establishes and oversees a qualified, trained and high-fidelity community of assessors that can deliver consistent and informative assessments to participating organizations against a defined set of controls and best practices within the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program.

The CMMC Model itself is created, managed and mandated by the Department of Defense (DoD). Its purpose is to validate the security of the DoD's 300,000 vendors throughout its supply chain and includes five levels of certifications. More information is available at: https://www.acq.osd.mil/cmmc/index.html.

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a full service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider delivering services and solutions to enable, run and secure government contractors, commercial entities and nonprofit organizations. The NeoSystems team enables companies to improve vital operations, reduce their overhead costs and become compliant with complex requirements. Today NeoSystems maintains a 97% client retention rate, and supports over 600 companies and more than 100,000 client employees with its outsourced services. NeoSystems' experts have implemented hundreds of fully-integrated financial and business management systems, utilizing best of breed technology and leveraging in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (FedRAMP Ready FISMA Moderate, SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). NeoSystems has been named one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

