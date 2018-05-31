Nepal Crop Protection Markets Report 2018: Key Crops and Potential Issues, Crop Protection Industry and the Key Companies Involved

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Crop Protection Markets in Nepal 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The economy of Nepal is dominated by agriculture and it supports up to 90% of the population. 60% of the GDP and 75% of the exports of Nepal is provided by agriculture.
Despite this importance, the country's agricultural output is highly sensitive to environmental conditions and these challenges mean the crop protection market is of utmost importance and there is great opportunity available.
This is the most comprehensive report on agriculture in Nepal and contains vital details describing the key crops and potential issues, the crop protection industry and the key companies involved.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1: Agriculture in Nepal
- Agro-ecological landscape of Nepal
- The agriculture sector in Nepal
- Agricultural indicators
Chapter 2: The Crop Protection Sector in Nepal
2.1 Economic overview
- Economy
- Politics
- Crop protection
2.2 Factors in growth potential
- Growth in agribusiness
- Investment
- Shifts in consumer patterns
2.3 Challenges to market potential
- Geophysical constraints
- Social constraints
- National budget constraints
- Recent stagnation
2.4 Enabling environment
2.5 Past evolution of the crop protection sector
2.6 GMO and hybrid seeds status
2.7 Assessment of biopesticide use and potential
Chapter 3: Crop Protection Markets by Function and Active
3.1 Summary
3.2 Insecticides
3.2.1 Organophosphorous compounds
- Esters of enols (chlorpyrifos)
- Vinyl phosphates (dichlorvos)
- Aliphatic esters
- Organophosphorous esters (acephate)
3.2.2 Carbamates (methylcarbamate of phenols)
3.2.3 Natural products
- Pyrethroids
- Nicotinoids
3.2.4 Fumigants
3.2.5 Other insecticides
3.3 Fungicides
3.3.1 Contact fungicides
- Dithiocarbamates
- Inorganic compounds
- Other contact fungicides
3.3.2 Systemic fungicides
- Carboxinilides (carboxin)
- Benzimidazoles
- Inhibitors of sterol biosynthesis
- Other systemic fungicides
3.3.3 Fungicidal antibiotics
3.4 Herbicides
3.4.1 Soil active herbicides
- Chloroacetanilides
- Triazines (atrazine)
3.4.2 Foliage-active translocated herbicides
- Organophosphates
- Alkanoic acids
- Sulfonylureas
3.4.3 Foliage-active contact herbicides
- Oxidiazoles (Oxadiargyl)
- Bypridiliums
3.5 Insecticides with aracicidal activity
- Organophosphorous aracicides
- Natural product aracicides (Fenvalerate)
- Other aracicides
3.6 Rodenticides
Chapter 4: Use of Crop Protection by Crop
4.1 Vegetables
4.1.1 Tomato
4.1.2 Potato
4.1.3 Brassicas and crucifers
4.1.4 Aubergine
4.2 Cereals
4.3 Cash crops (tea)
4.4 Pulses
4.5 Fruits
Chapter 5: Company Profiles
5.1 The agrochemical majors
5.1.1 Bayer CropScience India
5.1.2 DowDuPont
5.1.3 Syngenta India
5.1.4 Arysta LifeScience
5.2 Mid-size agrochem
5.2.1 Isagro Asia Ltd.
5.2.2 Cheminova India (FMC Corporation)
5.2.3 Adama India
5.3 Indian agrochem suppliers (imports of > USD 100,000)
5.3.1 Anu Agro
5.3.2 Dhanuka Agritech
5.3.3 Krishi Rasayan Group
5.3.4 HPM India
5.3.5 Crystal Crop Protection
5.3.6 United Phosphorous Ltd.
5.3.7 Plant Remedies Ltd.
5.4 Indian agrochem suppliers
Chapter 6: Summary and Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c6qkvq/nepal_crop?w=5
