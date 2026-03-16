NEPC Launches Pooled Employer Plan to Simplify Retirement Plan Management

Stratum One centralizes fiduciary oversight, reduces administrative burden, and delivers institutional pricing through NEPC, Empower, and NPPG

BOSTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEPC, LLC ("NEPC"), a leading investment consultant and outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO), today announced the launch of Stratum One, a Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) designed to simplify retirement plan management and improve participant outcomes through fiduciary discipline, operational excellence, and market-leading technology.

Stratum One brings together a group of specialized partners to deliver a cohesive, institutionally governed defined contribution solution. NEPC will serve as the Pooled Plan Provider and 3(38) investment fiduciary, Empower will provide recordkeeping and advanced technology capabilities, and National Professional Planning Group (NPPG) will act as the independent 3(16) administrative fiduciary. By leveraging the scale of NEPC's OCIO platform, Stratum One provides access to competitive investment pricing and disciplined oversight of plan investments, supporting better long-term outcomes for participants.

Together, the firms provide an integrated solution that addresses the growing complexity, risk, and internal resource demands associated with managing defined contribution plans, reducing administrative burdens for plan sponsors and advisors and allowing more time to focus on strategic advice, client relationships, and participant outcomes.

"Retirement plans have become increasingly complex for both employers and advisors to manage, and Stratum One was designed leveraging NEPC's three decades of managing defined contribution plans across market cycles," said Mikaylee O'Connor, Partner and Defined Contribution Team Leader at NEPC. "We're excited to partner with Empower and NPPG to provide a true end-to-end offering spanning investments, recordkeeping, administration, and compliance within a single, well-governed framework that can accommodate varying plan designs and evolving employer needs."

Stratum One will be available beginning May 1, 2026.

About NEPC, LLC

NEPC, LLC is a leading investment consultant, private wealth advisor, and OCIO provider, serving over 400 retainer clients and $1.9 trillion in total assets as of January 1, 2026. Combining a proprietary investment team dedicated to the long-term challenges facing investors with our client-centric model, NEPC builds forward-looking investment portfolios for institutional investors, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and families. To learn more, visit nepc.com.

About Empower

Recognized as a leader in retirement services and wealth management, Empower administers approximately $2.0 trillion in assets for almost 20 million individuals through the provision of workplace and individual retirement plans, advice, financial planning, and investments. Connect with us on empower.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Instagram.

About National Professional Planning Group, Inc.

NPPG and its affiliate companies offer full-service employee benefit consulting, retirement planning, actuarial consulting and ERISA fiduciary services. NPPG handles billions of dollars in assets for thousands of clients nationwide. A full suite of compliance services including retirement plan third party administration for single employer plans, Multiple Employer Plans (MEPs) and Pooled Employer Plans (PEPs), overall regulatory consulting, plan correction, ERISA 3(16) administrative fiduciary services and Affordable Care Act (ACA) consulting. NPPG customizes solutions to meet business and financial goals of its clients. NPPG clientele is made up of members of the New York stock exchange and NASDAQ, non-profit organizations, Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, as well as small entrepreneurial businesses, associations, and Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs). For more information, please visit www.nppg.com.

Media Contact:

Chaneigh Bernard

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE NEPC