NEPC Names Tim McCusker President; Appoints Sarah Samuels to CIO

McCusker named successor CEO, transitioning to the role in January 2027

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEPC, LLC ("NEPC"), a leading investment consultant and outsourced chief investment officer, today announced the appointment of Tim McCusker as President, effective January 1, 2026. McCusker has nearly two decades of experience at NEPC, most recently serving as Chief Investment Officer ("CIO"), and will work closely alongside Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Michael Manning over the next twelve months before transitioning to the role of CEO in January 2027. With McCusker's appointment to President, Sarah Samuels has been appointed to CIO, following seven years at the firm as Partner and Head of Investment Manager Selection, overseeing private markets, public markets and hedge fund investments.

"It has been a privilege to lead NEPC and work closely with our clients over the last 28 years of significant growth and change," said Manning. "As we celebrate our 40th anniversary and look to the next chapter of NEPC's evolution, Tim is the right choice to lead us forward. He has played an integral role at NEPC over the last two decades and has always exemplified the qualities that define NEPC: deep investment expertise, sound judgement and an unwavering commitment to our clients and our people. Importantly, Tim has worked within all of our client segments and has a keen understanding of the challenges and opportunities they face. I am confident in the positive impact that he and the rest of the leadership team will have on NEPC, our clients, and the industry." Manning will remain CEO of NEPC through 2026, before transitioning into a senior advisory role, where he will focus on client engagement, developing emerging talent, and helping to guide the firm's strategic direction.

In his role as CIO, McCusker led investment strategy development for NEPC and was responsible for overseeing a group of over 72 professionals dedicated to investment research across alternative investments, public markets, asset allocation, portfolio construction and OCIO investment strategy. He has been instrumental in shaping the firm's strategic direction, advancing the firm's business priorities – including establishing NEPC's OCIO practice as a core investment solution – while guiding clients through complex market environments. Over the last two decades, he has held several leadership positions at NEPC and has been a member of the firm's Executive Team since 2014.

"I have always been proud to work for a mission-driven organization that makes a real impact on society, and it is a privilege to work alongside an incredibly talented team that cares deeply about helping our clients achieve their goals," said McCusker. "From Mike and many others at NEPC, I've learned the value of true leadership and how vital our culture is to our success. Having spent my career here, I know how special this firm and our offerings are, and I am excited to build on NEPC's legacy of integrity, innovation and partnership, and evolve our business while preserving the client-first mindset that defines who we are."

As CIO, Samuels will leverage two decades of experience as both an allocator and investor, most recently leading NEPC's 45-person investment team and serving as a member of the firm's Management Group. Before NEPC, she held senior roles at Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board, the Wellesley College Investment Office and Wellington Management Company. A respected industry leader, she chaired the CFA Society Boston Board, founded the Boston Chapter of the Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN), and served as Chair of the Investment Committee and Board Director at the University of New Hampshire.

About NEPC, LLC

NEPC, LLC is a leading investment consultant, private wealth advisor, and OCIO provider, serving over 400 retainer clients and $1.7 trillion in total assets. Combining a proprietary investment team dedicated to the long-term challenges facing investors with our client-centric model, NEPC builds forward-looking investment portfolios for institutional investors, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and families. To learn more visit nepc.com .

