Nephrology & Urology Devices Market Size Worth $31.3 Billion by 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

This high prevalence of diseases can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyle habits of people around the world. Moreover, growing geriatric population, who are more prone to hypertension, obesity, diabetes, urinary disorders, and other kidney chronic conditions, is expected to fuel demand for nephrology and urology devices.

Advancements in device technology, such as inclusion of prosthetics in urology, percutaneous methods for stone disintegration and extraction, and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy, are anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, presence of highly advanced pipeline products such as bioartificial kidney is presumed to present the market with lucrative growth opportunities in future.

Increase in demand for minimally invasive techniques is also likely to propel the market in the coming years. Nephrology and urology devices facilitate early diagnosis and shorter treatment duration in most surgical procedures. Minimal pain, heightened cost efficiency, safety, efficacy, rapid recovery, and reduced hospital stay are other benefits offered by these devices. This is expected to boost adoption over the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global urology segment is anticipated to reach USD 21.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2024

Europe held the dominant revenue share as of 2015 owing to a large target population. Growth across this region is primarily driven by presence of prominent market players implementing extensive expansion strategies such as product development and mergers and acquisitions

, especially countries such as and , is expected to observe remarkable growth in the coming years The global industry is dominated by few players and is marked by extensive new product development and high-end investments in R&D. Level of competition is expected to remain high over the forecast period

Some of the key players in the market are Baxter International, Inc.; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA; Boston Scientific; and C.R. Bard Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global nephrology and urology devices market on the basis of type and region:

Nephrology and Urology Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 - 2024) Dialysis Urinary Stone Ureteral stents Lithotripters Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapsed Sacral neuromodulation Vaginal meshes & slings Ureteral inserts & pessaries Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Catheter ablation Prostatic stents Endoscopy Others

Nephrology and Urology Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 - 2024) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



