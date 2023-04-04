Neptune DXP Named a Momentum Leader in G2's Spring Reports by Real Users

OSLO, Norway, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Software today announced that its leading No-Code/Low-Code app development platform for SAP – Neptune DXP - has achieved 8 Leader badges and 24 High Performer recognitions by G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each G2 grid reports-related questions featured in the G2 review form. The reports relate to Low-Code Development Platforms, Rapid Application Development (RAD), Digital Experience Platforms (DXP), and Application Development Platforms.

In one year, the SAP community has voiced how easy it is to use Neptune DXP for SAP-centric app development. Within the Low-Code market, Neptune's position has strengthened and expanded to 8 Leader badges, with four podium placements. Neptune DXP has reached the incredible milestone of becoming No.1 in Momentum Grid® Report for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP), No. 2 in Momentum Grid® Report for Mobile Development Platforms and No. 3 in Momentum Grid® Report for Low-Code Development Platforms and Momentum Grid® Report for Application Development Platforms.

"We are beyond excited that our customers and developers have put Neptune DXP on top of G2's podiums in the digital experience, low-code, and mobile app development categories. We are very proud of having created a product our customers love that truly helps them simplify their daily work challenges, especially in complex environments like SAP", says Chief Product Officer Helder Gonçalves.

Another great achievement for Neptune's app development platform and the team behind it is being recognized as No.1 in the Best Relationship in Relationship Index for Mobile Development Platforms. Neptune also kept its leading position in the easiest-to-do-business-with in Low-Code Development Platforms category.

Neptune DXP achieved Leader and High Performer on the G2 grid reports by receiving positive reviews, from verified users compared to similar products in the same categories. For inclusion in the report a product must have received 10 or more reviews. The Best Relationship Report is based on ratings by business professionals. Neptune DXP received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each relationship-related question to qualify for inclusion in the Relationship Index.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 600 enterprise customers and over 3 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform, to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

Follow Neptune Software on LinkedIn and Twitter and start testing the platform for free and building apps with two unlimited developer licenses at https://www.neptune-software.com/free-trial.

SOURCE Neptune Software