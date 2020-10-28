Neptune Software & Starboard Consulting Join Forces to Mobilize Asset Management

STUART, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After over a decade of successful project execution, providing their clients with mission critical solutions for business operations, centered around IBM's suite of solutions, Starboard Consulting, LLC has launched an expansion of the company's vision for the future. The company has entered into a strategic partnership with Neptune Software to use their technology solutions in delivering enhanced user experiences and building a new generation of mobile applications.

(PRNewsfoto/Neptune Software)

Starboard Consulting has taken the company's collective experience to establish a new solution optimization and product development initiative to bring the next generation of capabilities to a broad range of roles in client businesses around the world.

Called StarMax, this solution is based on Neptune Software's DX Platform, an enterprise transformation solution that is already in use at major corporations around the world.

For Starboard, this new initiative was driven by consistent client requests to seek out superior user experiences and simplified solutions for their business processes but with particular emphasis on mobile workers.

For Neptune Software, the partnership expands their current dominance of SAP Enterprise Solution based adoption with offerings for clients utilizing IBM's suite of business operations and asset management platforms.

"We believe the advances in mobile technology, coupled with an increasing proliferation of IoT type devices capable of two way communication, will enable our clients to transform many areas of their day to day business – not just in the "traditional" roles of field workers, but also for a wider range of roles in operations, warehouse, management, customers and executive leadership," states Karen Buck, President of Starboard Consulting.

"Our vision is to bring role-specific solutions that maximize the capabilities of mobile platforms, while seamlessly integrating with current and future releases of business operations technology platforms today and in the years ahead," stated Amy Tatum, EVP of Operations Solutions for Starboard Consulting.

"We see this alliance as a strategic step in enabling businesses to unlock more value from their business operations systems and are committed to our partnership with Starboard Consulting in helping clients realize true value from their use of the Neptune DX Platform," states Andreas Sulejewski, Chief Executive Officer for Neptune Software.

This solution will be focused on unlocking value for executive leadership from business operations solutions such as EAM software, with a suite of initial applications available in Q4 of 2020. This will be followed by a range of solutions individually focused on optimizing different aspects of business operations and user groups during 2021.

The launch of these new capabilities is supported by a suite of offerings that underpin their delivery and support the rapid deployment of efficient and safe operations at businesses and facilities around the world.

About Neptune Software and Starboard Consulting

Neptune Software is a global market leader in the systems, applications and products space. Neptune Software is helping 550+ customers in 41 countries accelerate enterprise application development projects and realize Digital Transformation strategies – all to increase employee satisfaction, productivity and business efficiencies. They were recognized in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) and are a part of the next-generation of mobile and multiexperiences solutions, enabling them to deliver distinctive user experiences (UXs) that span multiple devices, digital touchpoints and interaction modalities. With over 2M licensed users and 85 Global Partners – Starboard Consulting is their first IBM Maximo business partner – Neptune Software is a preferred, low-code application (LCAP) platform for many Fortune 500 customers and SMBs.

For more information and product demonstrations, visit http://www.neptune-software.com

Starboard Consulting is a GOLD-accredited IBM Premier Business Partner and Maximo re-seller, and a leading asset management technology firm specializing only in IBM Maximo®. Starboard is recognized as a leader in asset management, implementing the Maximo solution for over 20 years, with applied excellence in technology that solves clients' real-world problems.

Starboard's team of IBM Maximo certified professionals combine years of deep industry knowledge with Maximo technical expertise, delivered through a proven project approach refined over 400 successful projects. The company serves clients across various industries in electric, water and wastewater utilities, city and county governments, public works agencies, transportation and higher education facilities.

Starboard is an authorized reseller, implementer, and Level 1 / Level 2 maintenance support provider for IBM Maximo with services encompassing all phases of an implementation or upgrade, including planning, assessments, requirements definition, configuration, mobile solutions, integrations to other key enterprise applications, testing, enhancements, training, and support.

For more information about Starboard Consulting services, https://starboard-consulting.com/

Press & Media Inquiries

Karina Argentine

Marketing Manager – North America

Neptune Software

M: +1-315-415-9731

E: [email protected]

Pam Denny

Client Offering Manager

Starboard Consulting LLC

P: Phone +1-407-745-0103

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Neptune Software

Related Links

http://neptune-software.com

