Neptune Software to Participate in 2024 SAP for Utilities Conference

Neptune joins this year's SAP for Utilities presented by ASUG as a Silver Sponsor

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, rapid application development platform vendor Neptune Software will head to Miami to share its insights and knowledge at this year's SAP for Utilities conference presented by ASUG, taking place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach September 9-11.

Neptune DXP simplifies both SAP and non-SAP environments, enabling rapid innovation and efficient operations. The platform supports cloud, on-premise, and hybrid deployment options, allowing businesses to choose the best infrastructure to meet their needs.

As the utilities and energy sectors race towards digitization, staying competitive means more than just keeping up—it means leading the charge. Neptune offers a unique opportunity for utility and energy companies to accelerate their digital transformation by enabling rapid application development with minimal coding. This not only streamlines complex IT processes but also provides scalable solutions that grow with companies.

"Neptune is excited to join SAP for Utilities and connect with SAP customers looking to simplify their processes and unlock the full potential of SAP," said Jeffrey Piszczek, VP of Sales, Americas at Neptune Software.

Neptune's impact is evident in the success stories of its users. For instance, one of the largest combination natural gas and electric utilities in the United States significantly reduced employees' training time while reducing processing times by 75%, thanks to a simple but effective UI. Another energy client reduced the number of screens their staff needed to complete a task from 20-30 screens down to 1.

The Neptune team will be located onsite at SAP for Utilities in booth 404 to share how utility and energy companies can bridge no-code, low-code and pro-code for maximum productivity and flexibility.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software provides a leading app development platform that empowers businesses to easily create digital solutions that simplify complex enterprise processes for SAP & beyond. For decades, they've pioneered advancements in no-code, low-code, pro-code and AI-driven application development. They help businesses to accelerate their digital enterprise's innovation and execution while maximizing ROI through optimized technology and processes.

With a focus on bridging the gap between business and IT, they enable tech teams, business counterparts, and operations to easily build and deliver custom solutions that drive enterprise innovation at scale and with ease.

Neptune has been named a Top 50 Best Software in G2 Inc.'s Software Development Awards and made it into the Gartner Magic Quadrant year after year.

Today, Neptune boasts a global reach, serving over 800 companies and impacting more than 5 million end-users and developers worldwide with easy-to-use corporate applications.

Visit www.neptune-software.com .

