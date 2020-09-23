Neptune Software: An evaluation that acknowledges niche origins and confirms a vision beyond SAP

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEPTUNE SOFTWARE, who has quickly grown to become a preferred low-code application platform for many Fortune 500 customers and SMBs alike, announced that it has been recognized in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms.

Neptune Software has had a clear advantage as the most native rapid applications development platform for SAP customers, and within the last few years has matured its offering beyond SAP to address the challenges of today's complex, hybrid IT landscapes in a single holistic solution for SAP and non-SAP alike.

"We are proud of this placement and believe this quadrant placement acknowledges our niche origins and confirms a vision beyond," says Philip Gundersen, CMO at Neptune Software. "Starting with an honorable mention in 2019, Neptune Software has quickly established itself as a leading rapid app development platform by focusing heavily on mobile apps, web and PWAs, and offering the ability to develop conversational and immersive applications via building blocks. And this commitment to meet our customers' needs–both present and future–is paying off," continues Gundersen.

Andreas Sulejewski, CEO at Neptune Software further states, "Customer success is at the center of our mission, and we believe this latest recognition from Gartner further validates our goal to empower our customers to drive business results. It's a crowded marketplace with hundreds of vendors and our success lies in acknowledging that while low-code and MXDP is the future, scalable success in this digital era will come to those that can truly bridge Business and IT."

According to Gartner, "Some vendors in this Gartner Magic Quadrant have offerings that overlap with products in the low-code application (LCAP) market. But even a low-code-oriented MXDP must support professional development teams, have the ability to use high-control development tools and enable custom coding. Most MXDPs do support low-code application development in some fashion, to increase developers' productivity. However, the primary purpose of MXDPs is to enable the creation of apps that deliver sophisticated UXs across devices, touch points and interaction modalities."

Gartner further states that "great companies don't just build apps, they build experiences. To do this, they will increasingly need a multiexperience development platform (MXDP), which will enable them to deliver, efficiently and rapidly, distinctive user experiences (UXs) that span multiple devices, digital touch points and interaction modalities."

Neptune Software is a global company with more than 550 customers and over 2,000,000 end-users that is dedicated to empowering enterprise IT teams with a single digital experience toolset from which to drive business outcomes. Neptune Software helps accelerate your enterprise application development projects and realize your digitalization strategies—all to increase employee satisfaction, productivity, and business efficiencies. Neptune Software and its modern rapid application development platform (Neptune DX Platform) lets you overcome even the most daunting IT landscapes to quickly enable users with cutting-edge apps that change the way they do business.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

