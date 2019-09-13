Neptune Software Announces Its Participation at SAP TechEd in Las Vegas to Showcase Neptune DX Platform

STUART, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Software, an SAP partner, today announced that it will participate at SAP TechEd being held September 24-27, 2019 in Las Vegas in booth 107. Neptune Software will demonstrate the latest features and enhancements of its Neptune DX Platform and will present a session titled, "Put Fears of SAP Fiori to Rest with ABAP® Based REST-APIs." SAP Fiori® is the user experience for SAP software. Based on modern design principles, it represents a consumer-like, consistent experience across devices, including tablets and smartphones.

"SAP TechEd is one of our favorite events because it allows us to showcase the power and architectural flexibility of our Neptune DX Platform. We continue to innovate at a fast pace and have added many new exciting features to our platform since last year," said Martin Beringer, CEO, North America of Neptune Software. "We are looking forward to showcasing ABAP Based REST-APIs, as well as a brand new customizable launchpad. Our new features have already become a strategic component of our Fortune 500 customers' enterprise mobility strategy."

The SAP TechEd conference focuses on technology with an emphasis on collaboration and hands-on workshops, going beyond technical education.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software's DX Platform is a leading low-code development platform that provides a fast, cost-efficient way to build SAP Fiori app interfaces for mobile, desktop and offline, as well as easily configure REST API based microservices that directly leverages SAP's own ABAP source code. This SAP-certified integration with SAP S/4HANA® is empowering more than 2 million users across 500 customers to successfully implement a microservices strategy for SAP solutions and support the complete application lifecycle, while at the same time simplify integration and accelerate the delivery of complex apps on a modern and flexible architecture that integrates to any cloud, any backend and any architecture.

