Neptune Software announces strategic product leadership with the addition of Matthias Steiner

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue to drive the success of the Neptune DX Platform, Neptune Software is pleased to announce that Matthias Steiner has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO).

With more than twenty years' experience in developing and delivering enterprise software solutions, Matthias will put his broad technology know-how and enterprise software expertise to use by helping shape and evolve the Neptune Software product portfolio and accelerate its growth and adoption.

"Software is a key driver in allowing companies to efficiently manage their business and tap into new markets as part of digital transformation efforts," said Matthias. "As a result, software engineers are at the forefront of this digital evolution and the ones truly empowering a company to innovate.

Today, if a company wants to differentiate by coming up with a solution that perfectly fits their individual needs, developing such custom solutions in-house may be the best option," Matthias continued. "Helping developers to rapidly build such applications and services at ease and at scale is what Neptune's DX Platform is all about and I'm thrilled to be part of the Neptune team as we take the platform to the next level."

With global responsibilities, Matthias will work tightly with research and development, the leadership team, and key stakeholders across the organization.

"We are thrilled to continue to expand our team and its competency as Matthias joins Neptune," said Andreas G. Sulejewski, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Neptune Software. "Matthias's understanding of the challenges engineers and IT leaders face in delivering world-class software solutions means that he's well suited to influence our platform roadmap according to our customers' needs. Having Matthias on board will drive stronger alignment between the research and development team while helping drive innovation, which is core to our DNA. "

About Matthias Steiner

Matthias started his career as a senior developer and quickly advanced into a software architect role, where he co-led large, distributed projects to develop custom solutions in a variety of industries. He then joined the newly setup SAP Cloud Platform team as Cloud Platform Evangelist and later on transitioned into a broader, global product management role and lately he's been heading the central Product Management team. As a highly respected professional in the SAP ecosystem, a SAP Mentors Alumnus, and a self-proclaimed "community addict," Matthias routinely engages with customers and partners globally at international software conferences and events.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a global company with more than 550 customer and 2,000,000 end-user that is dedicated to helping organizations accelerate their enterprise application development projects. Neptune DX Platform is a leading low-code, rapid app development platform that helps modernize and optimize your business processes and user interfaces, with the full benefits of an award-winning UX and universal backend integration that unifies your entire business ecosystem—regardless of your architecture, cloud strategy and backend systems.

Follow Neptune Software on LinkedIn and Twitter and start testing the platform and building apps for free at https://www.neptune-software.com/free-trial/

For press inquiries and more information, contact:

Philip Gundersen, philip@neptune-software.com, +47 46899683

SOURCE Neptune Software

Related Links

http://neptune-software.com

