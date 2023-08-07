Neptune Software Delivers Innovative No-Code Tools for Business Technologists and Enterprise Developers

Neptune Software

07 Aug, 2023

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapidly evolving digital landscape, IT departments often find themselves struggling to keep up with the ever-changing demands of businesses. Meanwhile, communicating what users with minimal technical know-how need from IT teams creates roadblocks and time-sucks. Bridging the gap between IT and business users is a necessity, one that Neptune's newest expansion in their offerings succeeds in providing.

Neptune App Builder facilitates a combination of design thinking, rapid prototyping and frontend development, allowing both business users and IT specialists to collaborate to go from an idea to a fully working digital user experience within hours.

"Our no-code app builder empowers users to showcase their app requirements from a user perspective," said Ole-Andre Haugen, Chief Technology Officer at Neptune Software. "By providing capabilities that are easily understandable to non-technical individuals, our tool enables them to effectively communicate their needs to technical teams. This bridge between the two worlds encourages collaboration, leading to more aligned and successful app development projects."

With the no-code app building feature, users can quickly start a fast app development journey, even with minimal technical knowledge. A simple drag-and-drop designer, coupled with pre-made application building blocks, enables true rapid application development, allowing users to build applications for mobile, tablet, and desktop simultaneously, once, and ensuring a seamless user experience across devices.

Neptune app builder also allows the user to seamlessly transition from the app development stage to production. Forward-compatible technology ensures that everything developed within Neptune app builder can be reused, eliminating the need for re-engineering or switching to other competitive no-code mockup tools.

And, Neptune app builder helps transform user ideas into functional prototypes and mock-ups within seconds that are compatible with the rest of the Neptune DXP platform. This allows IT teams to involve business users early on to collaborate and provide immediate input on how the solution can better work for them, resulting in a more effective end product.

An intuitive toolset that's user-friendly and time-saving, Neptune No-Code App builder is a game-changer for collaborating teams across developers, IT and users with minimal technical experience to turn their enterprise app ideas into reality. By empowering business key users and fostering collaboration with IT departments, this tool bridges the gap between technical and non-technical teams.

About Neptune Software
Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 730 enterprise customers and over 4 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations. 

Follow Neptune Software on LinkedIn and Twitter and start testing the platform for free and building apps with two unlimited developer licenses at https://www.neptune-software.com/free-trial.

