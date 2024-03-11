Neptune Software: 'Environmental Supply Chains - You Don't Need to Sacrifice Profitability to Act Sustainably'

OSLO, Norway, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the urgency to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 increases, it's more important than ever before that companies do their part to address growing environmental and climate concerns worldwide. Finding ways to minimize your company's carbon footprint might seem like a daunting task, but the truth is that implementing sustainable business practices reduces not only emissions but operational costs, too. That's where Neptune Software's no-code/low-code platform comes in.

"Fully modernizing your company's supply chain with mobile and digital processes is a critical step in reducing carbon emissions, but you don't need to sacrifice profitability to act sustainably," said Neptune Software CEO Andreas Grydeland Sulejewski. "Neptune's leading no-code/low-code platform allows companies to quickly and easily build mobile applications and digital solutions that eliminate waste and improve efficiency, cutting emissions and reducing costs simultaneously."

Many companies' global supply chains still rely on paper to operate. One significant benefit of going paperless is eliminating unnecessary waste that contributes to carbon emissions. Major U.S. companies like CertainTeed, US Sugar, and Johnson & Johnson removed paper-based processes in their supply chains, modernizing them with digital processes by developing mobile apps, digital employee portals and offline solutions with Neptune. For example, instead of printing documents to prioritize tasks and manually entering completed data, apps developed with a no-code/low-code platform allow them to do things like automatically sort new orders in a digital queue based on type and assign users specific queues and tasks that are already prioritized. All without the use of paper. Johnson and Johnson saw a savings of $1.12M in annual savings by eliminating oriented documents across 16 sites (an average of $70,000 per site in printed documents alone).

No-code/low-code in the enterprise also allows companies to build apps to help reduce lead time and optimize transportation routes, leading to significant savings and a lower carbon footprint. Using Neptune, companies in the retail, consumer goods, and food production industries have developed technology harnessing real-time visibility to monitor inventory, allowing them to make more informed decisions about stock levels. That, in turn, helps supply chains run more efficiently by optimizing deliveries. With new digital processes, U.S. Sugar reduced its Cold Storage Shipping Transaction Process time from 3 hours per truck to 20 minutes. Retailers using Neptune are also creating applications that allow customers to learn the sustainability rating of products they may be considering purchasing. This educates consumers to help them make more sustainable choices with the products they are using.

"Embracing sustainability doesn't equate to high costs—just the opposite, in fact," continued Sulejewski. "When you streamline your supply chains for increased productivity by digitizing with the right technology at hand, like Neptune, the environmental benefits will follow by consuming less energy, using fewer resources, and generating less waste—– and reducing your costs in the process."

