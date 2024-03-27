Neptune Strengthens Americas Sales Leadership with the Appointment of Jeff Piszczek as Vice President

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune, a leader in no-code/low-code enterprise application development, proudly announces the strategic hiring of Jeff Piszczek as its new Vice President of Sales for the Americas. Jeff's appointment underscores Neptune's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of businesses in the Americas and accelerating their digital transformation journeys.

Jeff Piszczek - Vice President of Sales, Americas, Neptune

With over two decades of enterprise software sales experience, Jeff is well-equipped to lead Neptune's sales operations, drive revenue growth, and cultivate strategic relationships with customers in the Americas market. Jeff joins Neptune from a distinguished career, where he focused on helping organizations reduce IT complexity and accelerate time-to-market for their custom software solutions. With 11 years at webMethods/Software AG and 6 years at OutSystems, Jeff has a proven track record of understanding the pain points and reducing the friction throughout the software development lifecycle. This leads to delivering more innovative solutions faster, which aligns perfectly to Neptune's mission of empowering IT departments to drive business results.

"I am thrilled to join Neptune's talented team," says Jeff Piszczek. "Neptune's dedication to innovation perfectly aligns with my passion for driving business outcomes through custom software. I look forward to using my experience to elevate Neptune's presence in the Americas and empower our customers to realize quantifiable business value in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

Bart Meursing, Chief Revenue Officer at Neptune, expresses excitement about Jeff's appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Jeff to Neptune. His extensive experience and transformative leadership style make him the ideal candidate to spearhead our Americas sales efforts. Jeff's commitment to understanding customer needs and driving meaningful outcomes aligns perfectly with Neptune's mission. We are confident that Jeff will play a pivotal role in propelling Neptune to new heights in the Americas market."

Neptune's dedication to addressing the unique challenges faced by businesses in the Americas is further exemplified by its partnerships with industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Discovery and City of San Diego. By leveraging Neptune's no-code/low-code, SAP-centric enterprise application development platform, these organizations have successfully digitized and optimized their business processes, driving efficiency, and enhancing user experiences.

Jeff's appointment marks a significant step in Neptune's strategic roadmap, signaling its dedication to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to customers across the Americas. With Jeff at the helm of its American sales operations, Neptune is committed to empowering organizations to thrive in the digital age and poised for continued success in driving business transformation through its cutting-edge enterprise application development platform.

Contact: Karina Argentine, 1315-415-9731, [email protected]

