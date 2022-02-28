Neptune Software has been named as a Strong Performer in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customers: Multiexperience Development Platforms

OSLO, Minn., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- January 13, Neptune Software, a global leader in low-code, rapid application development platforms, announced it has been recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Multiexperience Development Platforms [MXDP]. According to Gartner®, "The "Voice of the Customer'' is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers."

"We are honored to be included in Gartner Peer Insights this year with such a high overall rating from our customers," said Andreas Grydeland Sulejewski, CEO at Neptune Software. "We believe our customers' reviews and ratings in this year's Peer Insights indicate that our platform meets or exceeds the market overall rating, reflecting high overall satisfaction with our product. Neptune Software's commitment to continuously extend our platform's capabilities empowers our customers to rapidly develop custom enterprise apps for all their business needs, and it's clear our efforts are paying off –– and our customers agree."

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and rating platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic. Neptune Software, alongside only one other vendor, achieved the highest overall rating score at 4.6 out of 5.0 (based on 22 reviews as of December 2021), reflecting that customers believe and trust the company's enterprise app development capabilities.* This report offers feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using multiexperience development platforms. Along with two other vendors, Neptune Software achieved the highest percentage by customers, 95 percent, who said they were willing to recommend the platform to others.

"Customers indicated that our platform provides a customer-centric user experience that allows them to rapidly develop apps, reducing time to market and enhancing decision making capabilities. As one customer wrote, 'Change is always difficult, Neptune Software helps make an already challenging feat easier,'" Klaus Langenberg, Customer Success Officer at Neptune Software continued: "We're especially proud that our customers recognize our incredible team going above and beyond to provide excellent service to ensure that all their business needs are met."

Per Gartner, "a multiexperience development platform (MXDP) is a product or suite of products that offers professional developers (potentially including citizen developers) an integrated set of front-end development tools and back-end services that enable scalable development of ﬁt-for-purpose apps across digital touchpoints — including custom mobile apps, responsive web, and progressive web apps (PWAs), and immersive and conversational app support." Gartner states that "only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews during the speciﬁed 18-month submission period are included" in Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer.'

Neptune Software's all-in-one toolset, offering low-code and no-code capabilities, as well as a comprehensive pro-code toolset, empowers anyone in a company to design, build or compose application easily and quickly, giving enterprises a platform, they need now to become digital and stay competitive. With the company's fast growing and evolving low-code app development platform from enterprise developers for enterprise developers, Neptune Software's customers are able to transform any IT department into an innovation powerhouse.

Besides reaching the incredible milestone of over 3 million licensed users, the company last year was recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for MXDP for the second straight year. Neptune Software also launched a managed, public-cloud offering of the company's leading low-code app development platform, allowing customers to innovate quickly and rapidly deliver predictable business outcomes – without having to worry about the technical complexity of operating a modern enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure. The company also launched last year a new, comprehensive no-code toolset on its digital platform that empowers citizen developers – not just IT – to build day-to-day apps by assembling ready-made and reusable application building blocks.

*Score of 4.6/5 based out of 33 reviews as on 13 January, 2022. See complete scores and reviews here .

Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Multiexperience Development Platforms, Peer Contributors,24th December 2021

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 600 enterprise customers and over 3 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

