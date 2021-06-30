Neptune Software Launches Cloud Service of its Digital Experience Platform

OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Software launches Neptune DXP Cloud, a managed, public-cloud offering of the company's leading low-code app development platform. With Neptune DXP Cloud customers can turn their IT departments into innovation powerhouses that rapidly deliver predictable business outcomes – without having to worry about the technical complexity of operating a modern enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure.

"It's a natural progression of our strategy to further reduce the time-to-value for our customers and empower them to deliver predictable business outcomes in a matter of days." said Andreas Grydeland Sulejewski, CEO at Neptune Software. "This offering is especially geared to small and medium size businesses. Our teams provide continuous innovation, platform support and - now also infrastructure operations - so that our customers can focus on value generating tasks instead of operating a modern cloud stack."

Neptune Software customers can use their existing subscription (or acquire a new one) to run Neptune DXP – Open Edition on the Neptune DXP Cloud, managed by Neptune Software's cloud DevOps team. Neptune Software's DevOps experts operate the underlying cloud infrastructure on behalf of customers ensuring business continuity, so that customers can focus on continuous innovations. Neptune DXP Cloud delivers a robust, scalable, and secure technology stack based on Microsoft Azure - with transparent and elastic, resourced-based pricing.

Becour, a green energy market pioneer turned to Neptune DXP Cloud to accelerate and safeguard the launch of their new product "Marbly". Using Neptune Software end to end in their development provided them a low-risk investment during their start-up phase, making it possible to run all their core business systems on the Neptune DXP Cloud.

"The toolset that Neptune provides is unique in the low-code market and very valuable for start-ups like us. If you need rapid time-to-market: go with Neptune Software. A toolbox you can rely on, that is tested and doesn't limit you. We can use it efficiently with only a few resources." states Hans Petter Kildal, CEO and Founder at Becour.

"Neptune DXP Cloud is a state-of-the-art cloud stack with Kubernetes and Microsoft Azure as foundations, offering built-in scalability (up & down) and high-availability setups," said Ole-André, CTO at Neptune Software. "With the addition of Neptune DXP Cloud we now add a managed, public-cloud offering to the existing deployment models (on-prem, containerized and public clouds.) A crucial component facilitating hybrid IT landscapes is the Cloud Connectivity Service, which enables cross-communication between on-prem backend systems and cloud solutions, APIs and microservices."

Neptune Software, a global leader in low-code, rapid application development solutions, has been steadily expanding its platform and services to help businesses deliver tangible business results – at scale and with ease. Earlier this year, the company launched a new, comprehensive no-code toolset on its digital platform that empowers citizen developers – not just IT – to build day-by-day apps by assembling ready-made and reusable application building blocks.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 600 enterprise customers and over 3 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

