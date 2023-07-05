Neptune Software scales leadership team with the appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

Neptune Software

05 Jul, 2023, 12:14 ET

OSLO, Norway, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Software is pleased to announce the appointment of Bart Meursing as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With an impressive track record and extensive experience in building high-performance sales organizations that deliver consistent and strong results, Bart will play a key role in the company's go-to-market strategy, revenue growth and customer success focused initiatives. He joins Neptune Software to drive its customers' digital transformation processes and scale the business's software offering worldwide.

Continue Reading
Neptune Software is pleased to announce the appointment of Bart Meursing as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With an impressive track record and extensive experience in building high-performance sales organizations that deliver consistent and strong results, Bart will play a key role in the company's go-to-market strategy, revenue growth and customer success focused initiatives.
Neptune Software is pleased to announce the appointment of Bart Meursing as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With an impressive track record and extensive experience in building high-performance sales organizations that deliver consistent and strong results, Bart will play a key role in the company's go-to-market strategy, revenue growth and customer success focused initiatives.

As the CRO, Bart will be responsible for overseeing Neptune's revenue generation initiatives and implementing innovative strategies to enhance overall business performance. With a customer-centric approach and a deep understanding of the no-code/low-code space, Bart will further strengthen Neptune's market position and reinforce the company's commitment to delivering exceptional value to SAP clients. In his new role, Bart will lead and work closely with Neptune's sales, marketing- and channel teams to leverage emerging market opportunities, deepen client engagement, and foster long-term partnerships.

"We are thrilled to have Bart join the Neptune Software team as our new CRO," said Andreas Grydeland Sulejewski, CEO of Neptune Software. "His extensive experience in sales leadership and deep understanding of the industry make him the perfect fit for our continuing growth journey. His appointment reflects Neptune's dedication to attracting top talent and cultivating a dynamic leadership team. We are confident that Bart will be a valuable asset to our team and with his focus on delivering superior customer experiences and cultivating a sustainable revenue model, I am confident that Bart will guide the company towards continued growth and innovation."

On joining Neptune Software, Bart said: "I am excited to join the talented team at Neptune Software and contribute to the company's growth and success. I believe in the unique value of the company's platform, and I am eager to take on the challenge of sharing its excellent product with the world."

Netherlands-based Bart was most recently the VP and GM for OutSystems for EMEA North and West, where he oversaw the end-to-end commercial activities. Prior to OutSystems, he was the VP Benelux at Fuze, an enterprise global cloud communications and collaboration software platform, leading the sales and go-to-market teams. He has also held senior sales roles at EMC, BMC and Sun Microsystems. In each experience, Bart generated success by attracting and developing top talent, implementing repeatable and predictable sales processes that drive hypergrowth and positive customer outcomes. Bart brings a people-centric approach to his role at Neptune Software, pairing a customer obsessed growth mindset with a desire to change lives with technology.

About Neptune Software
Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 730 enterprise customers and over 4 million licensed end users globally. Their mission: empower IT departments to drive business results.

Neptune Software's leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform - Neptune DXP - digitises and optimises business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease. The platform gives IT professionals the right tools to build the apps they need.

Neptune DXP provides a fast, cost-effective, and future-proof way to industrialise the development of custom applications, turning your IT organisation into an app factory, saving time and money on development, integration, and operations.

SOURCE Neptune Software

Also from this source

Neptune Software Reveals Simple Ways to Develop SAP Fiori Apps with No- and Low-Code Tools

Neptune DXP Named a Momentum Leader in G2's Spring Reports by Real Users

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.