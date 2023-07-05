Neptune Software scales leadership team with the appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer

OSLO, Norway, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Software is pleased to announce the appointment of Bart Meursing as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With an impressive track record and extensive experience in building high-performance sales organizations that deliver consistent and strong results, Bart will play a key role in the company's go-to-market strategy, revenue growth and customer success focused initiatives. He joins Neptune Software to drive its customers' digital transformation processes and scale the business's software offering worldwide.

As the CRO, Bart will be responsible for overseeing Neptune's revenue generation initiatives and implementing innovative strategies to enhance overall business performance. With a customer-centric approach and a deep understanding of the no-code/low-code space, Bart will further strengthen Neptune's market position and reinforce the company's commitment to delivering exceptional value to SAP clients. In his new role, Bart will lead and work closely with Neptune's sales, marketing- and channel teams to leverage emerging market opportunities, deepen client engagement, and foster long-term partnerships.

"We are thrilled to have Bart join the Neptune Software team as our new CRO," said Andreas Grydeland Sulejewski, CEO of Neptune Software. "His extensive experience in sales leadership and deep understanding of the industry make him the perfect fit for our continuing growth journey. His appointment reflects Neptune's dedication to attracting top talent and cultivating a dynamic leadership team. We are confident that Bart will be a valuable asset to our team and with his focus on delivering superior customer experiences and cultivating a sustainable revenue model, I am confident that Bart will guide the company towards continued growth and innovation."

On joining Neptune Software, Bart said: "I am excited to join the talented team at Neptune Software and contribute to the company's growth and success. I believe in the unique value of the company's platform, and I am eager to take on the challenge of sharing its excellent product with the world."

Netherlands-based Bart was most recently the VP and GM for OutSystems for EMEA North and West, where he oversaw the end-to-end commercial activities. Prior to OutSystems, he was the VP Benelux at Fuze, an enterprise global cloud communications and collaboration software platform, leading the sales and go-to-market teams. He has also held senior sales roles at EMC, BMC and Sun Microsystems. In each experience, Bart generated success by attracting and developing top talent, implementing repeatable and predictable sales processes that drive hypergrowth and positive customer outcomes. Bart brings a people-centric approach to his role at Neptune Software, pairing a customer obsessed growth mindset with a desire to change lives with technology.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 730 enterprise customers and over 4 million licensed end users globally. Their mission: empower IT departments to drive business results.

Neptune Software's leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform - Neptune DXP - digitises and optimises business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease. The platform gives IT professionals the right tools to build the apps they need.

Neptune DXP provides a fast, cost-effective, and future-proof way to industrialise the development of custom applications, turning your IT organisation into an app factory, saving time and money on development, integration, and operations.

