Neptune Software to Participate in 2024 ASUG TechConnect Event

Neptune joins this year's TechConnect presented by ASUG as a Silver Sponsor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, rapid application development platform vendor Neptune Software will head to Florida to share its insights and knowledge at this year's ASUG TechConnect event, taking place at the Palm Beach County Convention Center November 12-14.

Neptune DXP simplifies both SAP and non-SAP environments, enabling rapid innovation and efficient operations. The platform supports cloud, on-premise, and hybrid deployment options, allowing businesses to choose the best infrastructure to meet their needs.

In an era where digital transformation is no longer a choice but a necessity, businesses are under immense pressure to innovate rapidly and efficiently. However, the complexity and scalability of modern IT landscapes often pose significant challenges. Not every company has the expertise, time, or resources to develop customized applications that cater to specific business needs. A streamlined platform that facilitates the creation of custom applications with minimal coding and rapid delivery is essential. Low-code development offers a practical solution, enabling organizations to quickly build the applications they need.

"We're excited to meet with SAP customers at TechConnect and demonstrate how Neptune can simplify their processes and unlock the full potential of SAP," said Jeffrey Piszczek, VP of Sales, Americas at Neptune Software.

Neptune DXP simplifies both SAP and non-SAP environments, enabling rapid innovation and efficient operations. The platform supports cloud, on-premise, and hybrid deployment options, allowing businesses to choose the best infrastructure to meet their needs. By ensuring seamless integration with existing systems, Neptune enhances interoperability between different business processes, allowing for a unified IT environment on- or offline.

Neptune's impact is evident in the success stories of its users. For instance, one American multinational pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technologies corporation reduced high volume SAP Supply Chain processing time by 40% for over 130,000 end-users. In another case, a leading online retailer of products for children and babies in the Nordics saw an increase in inbound efficiency by 195% and a 97% reduction in training time after adopting Neptune.

The Neptune team will be located onsite at TechConnect to share how companies can bridge no-code, low-code and pro-code for maximum productivity and flexibility.

Learn more about TechConnect and register here .

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software provides a leading app development platform that empowers businesses to easily create digital solutions that simplify complex enterprise processes for SAP & beyond. For decades, they've pioneered advancements in no-code, low-code, pro-code and AI-driven application development. They help businesses to accelerate their digital enterprise's innovation and execution while maximizing ROI through optimized technology and processes.

With a focus on bridging the gap between business and IT, they enable tech teams, business counterparts, and operations to easily build and deliver custom solutions that drive enterprise innovation at scale and with ease.

Neptune has been named a Top 50 Best Software in G2 Inc.'s Software Development Awards and made it into the Gartner Magic Quadrant year after year.

Today, Neptune boasts a global reach, serving over 800 companies and impacting more than 5 million end-users and developers worldwide with easy-to-use corporate applications.

Visit www.neptune-software.com .

Contact

Nell Callahan

[email protected]

SOURCE Neptune Software