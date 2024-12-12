Neptune Software Transforms Enterprise Innovation with SAP-Native App Development Platform

Neptune DXP Offers a Uniquely Versatile and Future-Proof Solution for Enterprise App Development

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading low-code app development platform vendor Neptune Software 's SAP-native app development platform is driving business process optimization across industries. Neptune Digital Experience Platform (DXP) is a low-code platform that enables a seamless transition between no-code, low-code and pro-code, allowing users to start with low-code applications and later extend or modify them with pro-code.

"Not only does Neptune DXP streamline operations, drive user adoption, and support a mobile workforce for greater productivity, it also enhances efficiency with a mature and predictable technology stack," said Jeffrey Piszczek, VP of Sales, Americas at Neptune Software.

Neptune DXP was made for developers and business users, with a strong focus on developers familiar with SAP to make development more effective–especially when compared to SAP Build, the offerings for application development on SAP's Business Technology Platform.

Neptune DXP offers versatility in deployment, adapting seamlessly to various infrastructure setups to meet diverse organizational needs. By building on existing SAP skills and expertise, Neptune minimizes the time and resources required for training, empowering teams to get productive faster. Neptune also ensures flexibility in development approaches, allowing organizations to transition smoothly between visual no-code, intuitive low-code, and advanced pro-code methods, making it ideal for creating durable, fully featured enterprise applications.

Neptune Software provides a leading app development platform that empowers businesses to easily create digital solutions that simplify complex enterprise processes for SAP & beyond. For decades, they've pioneered advancements in no-code, low-code, pro-code and AI-driven application development. They help businesses to accelerate their digital enterprise's innovation and execution while maximizing ROI through optimized technology and processes.

With a focus on bridging the gap between business and IT, they enable tech teams, business counterparts, and operations to easily build and deliver custom solutions that drive enterprise innovation at scale and with ease.

Neptune has been named a Top 50 Best Software in G2 Inc.'s Software Development Awards and made it into the Gartner Magic Quadrant year after year.

Today, Neptune boasts a global reach, serving over 800 companies and impacting more than 5 million end-users and developers worldwide with easy-to-use corporate applications.

