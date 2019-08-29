NERD ETF - Options Now Available For Trading

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, a newly formed ETF sponsor focused on developing innovative financial products that appeal to the next generation of investors, announced that Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSE ARCA: NERD) options are now listed for trading on the NYSE Arca Options and NYSE American Options markets.

Esports is the growing business of playing video games in front of an audience.

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on developing innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the NERD ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website at www.NERDETF.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Esports and gaming companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources, or personnel, may have products that face rapid obsolescence, and are heavily dependent on the protection of patent and intellectual property rights. Such factors may adversely affect the profitability and value of esports and gaming companies. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds. Foreign investing involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more developed countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Roundhill Financial Inc serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments

