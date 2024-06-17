NESCAFÉ® TO CAFFEINATE NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY WITH LIMITED-EDITION AFFOGATO KITS

Popular TikTok craze inspires kit, bringing the classic Italian dessert to fans' kitchens in an instant with no machine necessary

ARLINGTON, Va., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Ice Cream Day on July 21, NESCAFÉ, the world's largest coffee producer, is giving espresso fans the chance to win a limited-edition NESCAFÉ® Affogato Kit.

Inspired by TikTok's recent affogato craze with nearly 24K+ videos and 400M+ views, this classic Italian dessert consists of a shot of hot espresso poured over vanilla gelato or ice cream. Now when the craving hits for this creamy and indulgent dessert, fans can say goodbye to intensive prep, thanks to new NESCAFÉ® Gold Espresso that's ready in an instant with no machine necessary. All it takes is three easy steps to make your own rich and creamy affogato at home:

Stir 1 tsp of NESCAFÉ Gold Espresso with 2 fl. oz (or 1/4 cup) of hot water in a glass or mug.

Spoon 1-2 scoops of vanilla gelato or ice cream into a fresh coffee mug or preferred glassware.

Pour hot espresso over the creamy treat, personalize as desired and enjoy with a spoon!

"After introducing NESCAFÉ Gold Espresso to the U.S. in April, we knew National Ice Cream Day was the perfect opportunity to further showcase the versatility, quality and convenience of instant espresso," said Jonathan Iams, Director of NESCAFÉ U.S. Brand Marketing. "We know coffee drinkers – particularly the younger generations – love to experiment with flavors and recipes, and NESCAFÉ is the perfect partner for that as we advocate for living life on your own terms. Whether it's setting the tone for your day with a café-style espresso or adding indulgence to your evening with a caffeinated dessert, affogato is one of many ways we're making it easier to bring to life café-quality creations all summer long."

A velvety smooth taste made from responsibly sourced Golden Roasted Arabica Beans, NESCAFÉ Gold Espresso ensures each cup delivers the café-style crema that coffee connoisseurs expect from their espresso. Available in both Blonde and Intense roasts for fans to enjoy, no matter how mellow or bold their ideal cup (or affogato).

Fans can enter for their chance to win this limited-edition kit and experience affogato instantly and effortlessly at www.nescafe.com/affogato from June 24 to July 22. Each NESCAFÉ Affogato Kit includes one jar of NESCAFÉ® Gold Espresso Intense Coffee (3.5 oz), a coupon to receive a free 14 oz. pint of ice cream, recipe card, two glass coffee mugs and two spoons.

Additionally, New Yorkers, Angelenos, DCers and Chicagoans can get a free taste of the new NESCAFÉ Gold Espresso in August at select subways, including New York's Grand Central Station along with Union Stations in Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington D.C. Fans can check out the NESCAFÉ Instagram later this summer for more details.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com .

