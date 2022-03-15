Nespresso Launches 'The Things We Hold' Platform Bringing Together Employees, Communities and Artists, Benefitting Local Organizations and Elevating Brand Values

For this initial articulation, Justin Teodoro has created a collection of coffee mugs and saucers that draw upon themes of home, family, and unconditional love. For every mug designed in this limited-edition collection, Nespresso has donated $24 to the Ali Forney Center for a total of $500,000. The talented artist has also designed a mural that decorates the walls of the AFC in New York City, which was painted collaboratively by Nespresso employees and AFC staff.

"We are proud to launch this meaningful, employee-inspired initiative that expresses our brand values in a way that tangibly impacts our local communities," said Justin DeGeorge, Vice President of Marketing, Nespresso USA. "We're thrilled to collaborate with the Ali Forney Center and Justin Teodoro, a gifted artist and voice in the community, to support LGBTQ+ homeless youth in the U.S. and invite our customers to help support their mission."

Based in New York City, the AFC is committed to saving the lives of LGBTQ+ youth, assisting nearly 2,000 youth per year through a 24-hour Drop-In Center which provides over 70,000 meals annually, medical, and mental health services through an on-site clinic, and a scattered site housing program.

"We are profoundly grateful to Nespresso for their ongoing generosity and care for our mission. This is truly an act of compassion and love in the name of corporate social responsibility that demonstrates for hundreds of thousands of homeless LGBTQ youth that they are valued and loved. This is very important because so many of our youths are devastated by family rejection and being thrown out into the streets simply because of who they are," said Alex Roque, President and Executive Director of the AFC. "There are many ways to change the world and Nespresso has done so, not only by celebrating and embracing diversity in the workplace but, by investing in the communities that represent its employees and helping those in need."

Justin Teodoro has also painted a custom window for the Nespresso Boutique in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on 92 Prince Street. In-store displays will include video footage of the mural painting and window displays will allow visitors to donate to the Ali Forney Center directly via QR codes.

"I'm proud to be a part of this impactful collaboration with Nespresso and the Ali Forney Center," said Justin Teodoro. "The mugs that I've designed, along with the mural that is on display at the Ali Forney Center and the future Nespresso boutique window honoring the Ali Forney Center all symbolize a more welcoming world that is filled with unconditional love."

Retailing for $24, the special-edition mugs and saucers are available online and in Nespresso stores in the U.S. The Things We Hold will be an ongoing initiative that supports local non-profits chosen by Nespresso Employee Resource Groups.

About Nestlé Nespresso

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 120,000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, create a more sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and helps improve livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 81 countries and has over 13,000 employees. In 2022, it operated a global retail network of 802 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

About Accompany Creative

Accompany Creative is a social impact agency that focuses on transforming brands into change agents through inspiring, mission-led creative and storytelling. The team is a collective of mission-minded branding, marketing, product design, merchandising, and sourcing leaders that work together to help brands authentically connect with values-driven consumers throughout the entire brand experience.

Accompany combines expertise in both impact-minded product design and aspirational campaigns to serve as a turn-key purpose partner to clients like Nespresso.

About the Ali Forney Center

The Ali Forney Center (AFC) was founded in 2002 in New York City in memory of Ali Forney, a homeless gender-nonconforming youth who was forced to live on the streets, where they were tragically murdered. Committed to saving the lives of LGBTQ+ young people, AFC's mission is to protect them from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently.

The AFC has become the largest LGBT community center helping LGBT homeless youth in the United States. It helps approximately 2,000 youths per year through a 24-hour Drop-In Center which provides over 70,000 meals annually, medical and mental health services through an on-site clinic, and a scattered-site housing program.

About Justin Teodoro

Justin Teodoro is a New York-based artist, illustrator, and designer. After eight years in the fashion industry, Justin decided to merge his two passions, fashion and art, into a new career as a fashion illustrator and artist.

As a creative consultant, Justin works with clients to create illustrated and graphic imagery and campaigns infused with his own unique sensibility. His clients include Barneys New York, M.Martin, Kevyn Aucoin, Martone Cycling Co, Oribe, Louis Vuitton, Soho House, YouTube, Hill House Home, Moschino, R/R Studio, Susan Foster Jewelry, Jason Wu, Reebok, Diane von Furstenberg, Lancôme, Shiseido, and Latest Revival.

