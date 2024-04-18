Nest Collaborative's Judith Nowlin Recipient of the 2024 Colorado Titan 100 Leadership Award

DENVER, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Judith Nowlin, CEO of Nest Collaborative as a 2024 Colorado Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ over 74,000 individuals and generate over $43 billion in annual revenues. Honorees will attend an awards ceremony on May 30th, 2024 at Magness Arena in Denver, CO.

"The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their employees and clients across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Judith Nowlin is a FemTech pioneer with an impressive career spearheading transformative impact in maternal healthcare over the past two decades. With expertise as a childbirth educator and doula, her visionary insight led her to recognize the transformative potential of emerging mobile health technologies in improving clinical outcomes and reducing the cost of care for mothers and infants. Judith's executive journey is characterized by an unwavering commitment to improving maternal health and revolutionizing the way we approach care during this pivotal life stage.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Colorado business community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.

About Nest Collaborative:

Nest Collaborative is the pioneer behind the nation's premier virtual lactation support platform. With a network of IBCLCs serving all 50 states, Nest Collaborative offers expert breastfeeding consultations virtually. Partnering with OBGYN and Pediatric care providers who need to augment their lactation support staff, Nest Collaborative has facilitated over 50,000 lactation support encounters.

SOURCE Nest Collaborative