Nest Launches Verified Handcrafted™ Mark to Elevate Transparency, Trust, and Value in Global Craft

New certification defines and verifies handcraft to empower artisans, brands, and shoppers

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest, a nonprofit that supports the global craft sector, announced the launch of its Nest Verified Handcrafted™ mark, a new consumer-facing certification designed to identify products that have been handcrafted through clearly defined processes.

Nest Verified Handcrafted Photo Credit Sara Otto

Nest led a multi-stakeholder initiative to establish a set of clear, industry-aligned definitions for handcraft practices. These definitions provide craftspeople and brands with a framework to help educate consumers and establish the value of handmade goods. The Verified Handcrafted™ program addresses inconsistencies in how terms like "handcrafted" are being used and combats misuse which can devalue artisans' skills and opportunities.

The Verified Handcrafted™ program was developed with leading brands, including Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Tory Burch, and DÔEN. Products that bear the Nest Verified Handcrafted™ mark include an assortment of home decor at Pottery Barn, West Elm, and other Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands, DÔEN's hand-crocheted Etna Anniversary Dress, and Tory Burch's hand-embellished mirrorwork pieces.

"Consumers are increasingly seeking authenticity and meaning in the products they purchase," said Rebecca van Bergen, Founder and Executive Director of Nest. "The Nest Verified Handcrafted™ mark offers a reliable way to recognize true craftsmanship. It builds consumer trust and ensures that global craftspeople receive the visibility and economic opportunities they deserve."

Nest's framework focuses on production processes. A product is considered handcrafted when it's primarily produced by hand or with hand tools. The more power tools or machines aid or replace human skill, the less likely the process qualifies as handcrafted.

In a crowded marketplace where many products claim to be handmade, The Nest Verified Handcrafted™ mark offers consumers confidence that goods are truly handcrafted.

The Nest Verified Handcrafted™ mark is a complement to Nest's Ethical Handcraft program and the corresponding Ethical Handcraft Seal. As Nest celebrates its 20th Anniversary, the new mark builds upon the organization's commitment to support global artisans through impactful programming and market opportunities. To learn more, visit buildanest.org/nest-verified-handcrafted.

About Nest

Nest, a nonprofit, connects a community of artisans, retailers and philanthropies to bring the beauty of handcraft to the world. Nest provides resources and relationships to uplift the people, places and practices behind craft to ensure artisans are respected, traditions are celebrated, and communities can thrive.

Media Contact:

Pam Schlichter

Founder, Pam Schlichter Communications

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SOURCE Nest