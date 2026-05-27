PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Phillies and NEST, the pioneer of integrated facilities management, will partner to host the Skilled Trades All-Star Program, an immersive, hands-on experience designed to introduce Philadelphia students to career opportunities in the skilled trades. This year, the program will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for major events such as 2026 MLB All-Star Week, concerts, and more.

Philadelphia Phillies and South Jersey-based NEST to Host Skilled Trades All-Star Program for Local Philadelphia Students on June 9

Taking place on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Citizens Bank Park, the program will welcome students from Philadelphia's Liguori Academy. The event will give students insight into the planning, coordination, and skilled labor required to prepare the ballpark for Phillies games and other big events.

"Citizens Bank Park is a world-class venue because of the people who maintain, operate, and improve it every day," said Kevin Beale, Senior Director, Business Development & Suite Sales for the Phillies. "This program gives students a firsthand look at those careers while showing how skilled trades professionals play a critical role in preparing the ballpark for major moments like the 2026 Midsummer Classic."

Students will tour key operational areas of Citizens Bank Park, including the HVAC controls room, mechanical spaces, carpentry shop, and grounds crew facilities. Each stop will feature hands-on discussions with members of the Phillies' facilities team and trade professionals, highlighting the systems, skills, safety, and collaboration required to maintain and improve the ballpark.

Based in South Jersey, the national facilities management firm NEST helped establish the Skilled Trades Advisory Council (STAC) in 2023 to address the growing labor shortage and elevate awareness of careers in the trades. The Skilled Trades All-Star Program is a direct extension of that effort, connecting students with real-world exposure and future pathways.

"Programs like this are about creating access and awareness," said Rob Almond, CEO of NEST. "By bringing students into environments like Citizens Bank Park, especially at a time when it's preparing for a global event, we can help them see the opportunity that exists in the skilled trades and the role they can play in it."

Liguori Academy continues to expand its Construction Trades Cohort, where students gain hands-on experience through NCCER-aligned coursework, earn OSHA-10 certifications, and build foundational skills in carpentry, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical work. The program is designed to prepare students for immediate entry into the workforce while creating clear pathways into registered apprenticeships and advanced training opportunities.

"We are excited about the opportunity to be part of the Skilled Trades All-Star Program with the Philadelphia Phillies and NEST," said Samantha DiGeorge, Director of Advancement at Liguori Academy. "This is a natural extension of the work we are building for our students, giving them another opportunity to learn from industry leaders, apply their skills in real-world settings, and see the long-term possibilities available through careers in the trades."

Now in its third year, the Skilled Trades All-Star Program continues to grow as a platform for education and inspiration, leveraging the visibility of professional sports and major events to highlight the importance of the skilled trades and the people who keep facilities and communities running.

About NEST

NEST is the pioneer of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1994, NEST delivers day-to-day tactical management of facilities, financial consulting, analytics, project management, and construction for major multi-site brands across North America. NEST provides 360° support 24 hours a day through one comprehensive facilities management solution that drives cost savings while maintaining an exceptional customer experience. To learn more about NEST, visit enterNEST.com or follow NEST on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Eric Nemeth

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SOURCE NEST