Neste Reduces Seven Million Metric Tons of Greenhouse Gas Emissions with One Billionth Gallon Fuel Sale

"In light of Earth Day, there's never been a better time to take a closer look at the steps we're taking to ensure we're leaving our planet in a healthier state for future generations," said Jeremy Baines, vice president of sales, Neste U.S., Inc. "Companies looking for ways to make a positive impact on the environment can start with simply lowering traffic emissions, which can also lower maintenance costs and improve their bottom line."

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a drop-in low-carbon diesel produced from 100 percent renewable and sustainable raw materials, such as waste animal and fish fat, vegetable oils and used cooking oil. It emits up to 80 percent less carbon when compared to petroleum diesel.

With the goal of empowering commercial fleet vehicles, city sanitation, utility companies, and schools to become more environmentally responsible by making clean and renewable fuel readily available, Neste has been leading the charge on creating cleaner renewable fuels and supplying the North American market since 2012.

The company's efforts have been recognized in a number of sustainability indexes. Most recently, Neste ranked second in the 2018 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available to public and private fleets in California through authorized distributors. For more information and where to buy, please visit www.nesteMY.com.

Neste Corporation

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2017, Neste's revenue stood at $16.2 billion. In 2018, Neste placed 2nd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more at www.nesteMY.com.

